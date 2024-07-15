All-India Institute of Ayurveda hosts 'Saushrutam 2024’ with live surgeries

New Delhi: The All-India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) on Monday successfully organised the second national seminar Saushrutam Shalya Sangoshti on the auspicious occasion of Sushruta Jayanti-2024, said the Ayush Ministry.

Sushruta Jayanti is celebrated every year on July 15 to honour the legendary Sushruta, considered the father of surgery.

The three-day seminar, beginning July 13, was held in the national Capital.

"Since its inception, AIIA has been committed to elevating Ayurveda globally. Saushrutam, hosted by the Department of Shalya Tantra, exemplifies our dedication to integrating Ayurveda with cutting-edge surgical technology, empowering aspiring Ayurvedic surgeons with advanced skills and confidence in integrated surgical practices," said AIIA Director Prof. (Dr) Tanuja Nesari.

The event saw 25 live complex surgical procedures, enabling participants to observe and learn various surgical techniques from renowned surgeons.

The live surgeries, conducted using newer techniques like Video-assisted anal fistula treatment (VAAFT), Laparoscopy, and laser and traditional Shayla methods, include bhagandar (fistula-in-ano), arsha (hemorrhoids), pilonidal sinus, gall bladder stone, hernia, etc.

“In the last one year, around 1,500 patients have been benefitted through AIIA’s surgical procedures,” the Ayush Ministry said.