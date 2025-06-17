Breathing Easier: How Ex-Smokers Can Recover Lung Health with the Right Foods and Habits

Bengaluru: Smoking is considered as a major cause of lung damage as well as chronic respiratory disorders. The chemicals in tobacco like nicotine, carbon monoxide, tar, arsenic, formaldehyde etc., are hazardous to lungs and they damage every part of respiratory system both structurally and functionally starting from airways till the functional unit of lung - alveoli where gas exchange occurs.

Structurally, the bronchus in the lungs is knit with tiny hairlike projections called cilia which helps in clearing debris out of airways. Smoking affects the functioning of these cilia resulting in mucus buildup in the lungs; resulting in chronic cough, shortness of breath etc., Smoking also affects alveoli, reducing the surface area of alveolar walls which affects oxygen exchange. These events result in narrowed airways causing shortness of breath, wheezing, chronic bronchitis etc.,

Post quitting, body starts to self-repair the damages that would have occurred in the respiratory system as well as the whole body. However, breathlessness may temporarily persist because of deconditioning, mucus clearance and inflammation. Once smoking is stopped, cilia start to gradually restore its function of clearing out debris and mucus which can cause temporary breathlessness called as Smoker’s cough. As per Ayurveda this condition is corelated with Shwasa Roga. Shwasa is a condition which afflicts Vata and Kapha Doshas and obstruction of Pranavaha Srotas. Smoking aggravates Rukshata (dryness) in the Srotas which afflicts Vata Dosha in turn blocking Kapha Dosha to settle in respiratory passage. This results in Alpa Swasa Pravrutti (shortness of breath).

Steps to clear shortness of breath as per Ayurveda include

Pranayama - Deep breathing techniques to expand lungs and improve oxygen exchange- like Ujjayi Pranayama, Anuloma Viloma Pranayama, Puraka and Kumbhaka can be adopted. This also helps in balancing the autonomic nervous system which helps reduce anxiety induced breathlessness. Kapalabhati helps in strengthening the diaphragm; but it should be avoided in active shortness of breath.

Pursed lip breathing – Inhale deeply through the nose and exhale slowly through pursed lips like blowing a candle. Helps in increasing lung capacity and oxygen exchange.

Asanas – Yogasanas like Bhujangasana – to expand chest and strengthen lungs; Matsyasana – helps in chest cavity expansion, Dhanurasana – improves breathing capacity, Sukhasana – to aid normal proper breathing can be adopted wisely.

Nasya Vidhi – Nasal instillation with oils like Anutaila, Shadbindu Taila, Ksheerabala Taila helps in lubricating airways and clearing out Kapha.

Dhumapana Vidhi – Medicated herbal smoke inhalation which helps to remove the adhered Kapha (mucus), debris from airways there by enhances lung capacity. Herbal cigar can be prepared from Haridra, Vacha, Aguru, Jyotishmati etc.,

Ayurveda medications – Sitopaladi Churna, Talisadi Churna to relieve airway congestion thereby enhance breathing, Yashtimadhu Churna to reduce inflammation, Pippali Churna to enhance oxygen absorption, Vasavaleha – effective in wheezing and bronchitis, Dashamoola, Agasthyaharitaaki Lehya as lung rejuvenators can be taken appropriately with doctors’ recommendation.

Recommended foods – Light, warm and easily digestible food is recommended. Inclusion of Trikatu – ginger, black pepper and long pepper, honey helps in clearing the airway blockages thereby aids proper breathing. Fruits and vegetables rich in anti-oxidants and vitamins like Indian gooseberry, citrus fruits, pomegranate, spinach, beetroot, carrots etc., can be liberally adopted to reduce inflammation. Omega 3 rich foods like flaxseeds, chia seeds, soybeans etc to enhance lung function. Garlic, onions to reduce bacterial growth and Kapha etc.

Recommended activities – Brisk walking – improves lung capacity and oxygen circulation, aerobic exercises like swimming, cycling etc can be adopted. Steam inhalation occasionally added with Tulsi etc to clear airway passages.

Managing anxiety and withdrawal symptoms of smoking with Dhyana (meditation), Pranayama, journaling and other relaxation techniques to reduce anxiety induced shortness of breath and as a part of post quitting rehabilitation.

While all these are recommendations to over come effects of smoking on lungs; consistency is the key. It takes up to 9 days for cilia to start functioning again, up to 12 weeks for the improved lung capacity and reduced shortness of breath, 9 months to 1 years for significant improvement of overall lung functioning.

(Authored by Dr Samhita Ullod, Assistant Professor, Department of Samhita and Siddhanta, SDMIAH, Bengaluru)