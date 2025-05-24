Covid situation constantly monitored, no need to panic: Health experts

New Delhi: With mounting cases of Covid-19 bringing fresh fears of the pandemic, which claimed millions of lives globally, experts at the Indian Medical Association and Delhi Medical Association on Saturday said that the cases are being constantly monitored and that there is no need to panic.

According to the data from the Ministry of Health, India has reported 257 active Covid-19 cases as of May 19.

Kerala (69), Maharashtra (44), and Tamil Nadu (34) are recording the highest daily case counts.

Delhi recorded 23 new cases. As per the latest reports, two have tested positive for Covid in Gurugram, one each in Faridabad and Noida.

"With Covid-19 cases being reported in different parts of India, there is no need to panic. What we recommend is enhanced surveillance and continued public awareness," Dr. Dinesh Goel, Paediatrician and President, of IMA Janak Puri, told IANS.

He urged people to follow simple precautions like using masks “in crowded areas and maintaining hygiene”.

Dr. Amarjeet Singh Popli, from the Delhi Medical Association (DMA), also called for precautions while not panicking.

“There is no need to panic over the recent increase in Covid-19 cases. The situation is under constant monitoring by health authorities and the Delhi Medical Association,” Popli told IANS.

The current rise is linked to Omicron and descendants of its subvariant JN.1, which “are being closely observed”, the expert noted.

As per the latest data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), set up under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 -- descendants of JN.1 Covid variant in the country – are responsible for the rise in SARS-CoV-2 cases in the country.

Data from the INSACOG, a consortium of 64 laboratories to monitor genomic variations of Covid virus, showed one case of NB.1.8.1 and four instances of the LF.7 type.

While NB.1.8.1 was identified in April in Tamil Nadu, four cases of LF.7 were detected in Gujarat in May.

Currently, both LF.7 and NB.1.8 have been classified as Variants Under Monitoring (VUM) by the World Health Organization (WHO).

VUM is a term used to signal to public health authorities that a SARS-CoV-2 variant may require prioritised attention and monitoring.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has issued an advisory asking all hospitals to prepare for the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines, and vaccines.

Popli urged the public to take basic precautions, such as wearing masks in crowded places and maintaining hygiene. “With responsible behaviour, we can all stay safe."



