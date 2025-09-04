Illness To Wellness Foundation And IndianSpinal Injuries Centre Observe World Spinal Cord Injury Day 2025 With A Weeklong Awareness Program

New Delhi: In the lead-up to World Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Day 2025, on September 5th, the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC), New Delhi, and the Illness to Wellness Foundation have launched a week-long series of activities to raise awareness about spinal injuries and prevention. The activities are being hosted at the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Vasant Kunj, under the World SCI Day theme, ‘Fall Prevention—Spinal Cord Protection.’

The program carries forward ISIC’s annual legacy to mark the day, and along with the Illness to Wellness Foundation, expresses commitment to educate the public, promote early intervention, and encourage inclusive participation for persons with spinal cord injuries.

This year’s initiative includes nukkad nataks (street plays), a wheelchair rally and cyclothon, community workshops on fall prevention, a spinal screening and rehabilitation camp, and inclusive performances like wheelchair dance, among other activities.

On August 31st, a cyclothon and wheelchair rally was held, filled with compassion, motivation, and a strong sense of community. The activity witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 560 participants, including 150 wheelchair users, 150 staff members from ISIC, and residents from neighboring communities and housing societies, all coming together in a show of solidarity and support.

The vibrant participation highlighted ISIC’s role not just as a healthcare institution but as a community driver of inclusivity, empowerment, and inspiration.

The rally and cyclothon, spanning 17 km in 1 hour, were flagged off by Chief Guest Shri Gajender Singh Yadav, MLA – Mehrauli Constituency, Delhi Legislative Assembly; Shri Kushal Singh- Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Traffic; and Ms. Sugandh Ahluwalia, Chief Strategy Officer, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC).

Echoing the institution’s vision, Ms. Sugandh Ahluwalia, Chief Strategy Officer, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, added, “ISIC’s legacy of creating awareness around spinal care goes beyond treatment. Through initiatives like the wheelchair rally, inclusive employment, and patient rehabilitation, we strive to break barriers, reduce stigma, and foster a society where PwSCI live with dignity and independence.”

Speaking about the week-long program, Mr. Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said, “The Indian Spinal Injuries Centre and the Illness to Wellness Foundation share a deep commitment to promoting health, inclusivity, and community well-being. The intensity and scale of the weeklong campaign are a powerful example of this shared vision. These activities will not only create awareness about spinal cord injuries but also highlight the importance of taking proactive fall prevention and spinal health care.”

Each year, the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre brings together communities to celebrate the resilience and achievements of Persons with Spinal Cord Injury (PwSCI), while spreading awareness and fostering empathy in society. This year’s activities emphasize preventing falls through education, safer environments, empowerment of PwSCI and their caregivers, and advancing research and innovation to make fall-related spinal cord injuries a rarity, not a reality.

Other activities planned during the week include a poster competition on the theme “Fall Prevention—Spinal Cord Protection”; an online peer interaction session; a psychology workshop focused on SCI care and family support; an online discussion on leading a good life after spinal cord injuries; a nursing workshop on spinal cord protection; poster competitions for nurses and staff; an online panel discussion on urological care and sexuality in SCI; an arts and crafts exhibition; and a pulmo care program. Again, a live YouTube expert chat will bring together global voices to discuss SCI-related issues and fall prevention. Rounding out the week are SCI sports activities, an inclusive wheelchair dance performance, and the recognition of SCI achievers and competition winners.