How to give your home a festive makeover the sustainable way

It's finally everybody’s favourite time of the year (almost)! Yes, we’re talking about the much-awaited festive season, when the air is filled with festive buzz and your days are just an exciting countdown towards the many celebrations due.

What excites me the most during the festive season is the planning that goes behind decorating the house to welcome friends and family. Festivities bring families and friends closer and restore the bonds. If, like me, you’re an Earth-loving, conscious shopper, here is the list I’ve curated for a sustainable makeover of your home!

Elaborate Rangolis and Kolams

At the entrance outside the house, traditionally kolams/rangolis were drawn using rice flour which the ants/small insects fed on. So, make sure you use these rice flour and mix with other natural alternatives available that are less harmful and biodegradable. You can also think of flower rangolis that can be composted or grain rangolis on a platter that can be washed and cooked.

Embrace Natural Elements

India is blessed with various flowers that are locally available to create a stunning garland for your entrance door or to create a beautiful centre piece in your living room. They fill the house with natural fragrances while leaving low waste behind. You can easily compost most of these or make bio enzymes.

Sustainable Textiles for your house

Look for good quality cotton hand block printed curtains for your living room. Avoid using animal leather or PU leather for your décor as these are rarely recyclable or up cyclable. You can also choose dwij’s upcycled home goods such as cushion cover, table mats, coasters and runners for your décor. This will certainly be a way to speak up your values while adding warmth and comfort.

Look for companies that can provide you Utensils/Cutlery on Rent

If you have less crockery to feed your guests, consider renting the required utensils/cutlery from rental companies. This will totally replace your dependency on the throw away single use plates. Even if you go for compostable plates, in most cases they don’t reach industrial composters and end up in landfills.

Invest in Quality Over Quantity

Invest in high-quality, timeless pieces that you'll love for years to come. Vintage and antique decorations from thrift stores or artisanal paintings/sculptures or family heirlooms add unique character and leave less footprint.

Upcycled craft sessions for your guests

Plan a crafting session using something you already have at home. Old glass jars can become candle holders, fabric scraps could be turned into bunting, and used denims can be fashioned into jewellery and neckpieces (look at dwij for inspirations). Such sessions reduce consumption, create meaningful memories & one-of-a-kind decoration with personal stories. If there is no bandwidth for such sessions, consider gifting upcycled products like tote, backpacks or slings from dwij.

By implementing these suggestions, you'll enjoy the festivities while being considerate for our planet. Isn't this traditionally the main goal of Indian festivities anyway?

(The writer is a , Founder, dwij)