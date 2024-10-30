How to Protect Your Skin from Pollution During Diwali

As the Diwali festivities approach, the air is filled with excitement, warm lights, and the joy of festive gatherings. Homes are beautifully adorned with diyas, lights, garlands and the spirit of celebration. However, amidst this festive charm, the rise in pollution from firecrackers and environmental stress can have a harsh effect on your skin. These pollutants can leave your skin feeling dull and tired. To keep your skin soft and healthy during this festive time, a consistent and gentle skincare routine is key. By taking steps to protect and care for your skin, you can ensure it stays fresh and comfortable, allowing you to fully enjoy the festivities with ease and confidence.

Here are some effective skincare tips shared by Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer of Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), to help you protect your skin from pollution during Diwali:

1. Cleansing: Diwali celebrations can lead to more exposure to dust, pollution, and makeup, which can clog your pores. Cleanse your face twice a day with a gentle, non-drying cleanser to remove impurities and prevent breakouts.

2. Hydration is Key: Staying hydrated is vital for healthy skin. Drink at least 8 glasses of water daily to flush out toxins and maintain skin elasticity. Proper hydration also helps your skin combat the drying effects of pollution.

3. Shield with Sunscreen: Even during Diwali nights, UV rays can still cause damage, and the pollutants in the air can aggravate skin issues. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher daily, regardless of whether you're indoors or outdoors. Reapply every two hours if you're outside to ensure maximum protection.

4. Moisturize Wisely: Pollution can strip your skin of its natural oils, making it essential to moisturize. Opt for a lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated without clogging your pores. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin help lock in moisture, leaving your skin soft and smooth.

5. Nourishing Body Lotion: Don’t forget about the skin on your body! After a shower, apply a nourishing body lotion to restore hydration, especially if you’ve been exposed to pollution or sweating. Look for ingredients like shea butter or coconut oil for deep hydration.

By following these skincare tips, you can protect your skin from pollution and ensure a healthy, radiant glow throughout the Diwali celebrations.