Indian Coast Guard Day 2025: History, Significance, Celebrations, and Wishes

India marks its 49th Indian Coast Guard Day on February 1, 2025. This occasion pays tribute to the dedicated personnel who protect the nation’s coastline and enforce maritime laws. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), an integral part of the Defence Ministry, has been instrumental in safeguarding the country's waters since its inception.

History of Indian Coast Guard Day: What Happened on February 1, 1977?

The Indian Coast Guard was officially established on February 1, 1977, to combat smuggling and enhance coastal security. It began with just seven surface ships and has since grown into a formidable force with a fleet of 158 ships and 78 aircraft. The Indian Parliament officially declared February 1 as Indian Coast Guard Day on August 18, 1978.

Significance of Indian Coast Guard Day

This day serves as a reminder of the Coast Guard’s crucial role in protecting India’s maritime borders and ensuring national security. The ICG is responsible for preventing smuggling, safeguarding coastal regions, and assisting mariners and fishermen. It operates across nine coastal states—Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal—along with union territories like Daman & Diu and Puducherry.

Indian Coast Guard’s Role and Achievements

Since its formation, the ICG has saved over 10,000 lives and apprehended nearly 14,000 miscreants. It is recognised as the fourth-largest Coast Guard in the world, working in coordination with the Indian Navy, Customs Department, and local law enforcement agencies. The organisation has regional headquarters in Gandhinagar, Chennai, and Kolkata, along with operations in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Indian Coast Guard Day 2025: How It’s Celebrated

The day is marked with grand celebrations, including parades, sports events, cultural programs, and volunteer activities. These events highlight the ICG’s commitment to maritime security and national defense.

Indian Coast Guard Day 2025: Quotes and Wishes to Share

"Honouring the brave protectors of our seas on this Indian Coast Guard Day. Your dedication keeps our waters safe."

"Happy Coast Guard Day to the courageous men and women who safeguard our maritime borders with unwavering commitment."

"Wishing the Indian Coast Guard a day filled with pride and recognition for their tireless service. Happy Coast Guard Day!"

"May the waves of security and prosperity always be with our defenders at sea. Greetings on Indian Coast Guard Day 2025!"

"Your service ensures our nation's coastal safety. Thank you for your sacrifices. Happy Indian Coast Guard Day!"

"Celebrating the bravery and heroism of the Indian Coast Guard. Your commitment is an inspiration to us all."

"A salute to the guardians of our waters! Your courage and resilience make India proud. Happy Coast Guard Day!"

"On this special day, we express our gratitude to the ICG personnel who work tirelessly to keep our coasts secure."

"Happy Indian Coast Guard Day! May you continue to serve with the same passion and strength for years to come."

"Let’s appreciate and honor the heroes who defend our maritime borders. Wishing everyone a Happy Coast Guard Day 2025!"

Indian Coast Guard Day is a momentous occasion to recognise the force’s contribution to national security. As India celebrates the 49th Coast Guard Day, let’s express gratitude to these maritime warriors for their unwavering service.