Innovation has become something of a buzzword these days, but it is one that represents an important concept that is constantly changing the world. Because it's, well, innovative!



Any time a person comes up with a new idea, a new product, or a new service that advances modern technology and finds new ways of doing things, they have been a part of innovation. Whether this happens at home, on a local level, corporately or on an international level, Innovation Day celebrates such accomplishments!

Companies all over the world are constantly innovating, creating new ways for people to interact with and experience the world. Innovation Day celebrates these intrepid explorers of new ideas and what their work changes about our future.