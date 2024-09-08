Insulin resistance linked to 31 diseases, and early death in women: Study

Insulin resistance, now linked with 31 different diseases, has also been associated with higher odds of an early death in women, according to a new study.

The causes of insulin resistance aren’t fully understood but it is thought that excess weight and lack of physical activity are the main contributing factors.

To find out more, Jing Wu of the Department of Endocrinology at Shandong Provincial Hospital in China and colleagues analysed data from the UK Biobank, which holds genetic, medical and lifestyle information provided by more than 500,000 people in the UK.

Levels of blood sugar and fats, including cholesterol, were used to calculate each participant’s TyG index – a measure of insulin resistance.

The TyG index scores ranged from 5.87 to 12.46 units, with an average reading of 8.71 units.

Participants with a higher TyG score, and so a higher degree of insulin resistance, at the start of the study tended to be men, older, less active, smokers and living with obesity, found the study published in the journal Diabetologia.

By tracking the participants’ health for a median of 13 years, the researchers were able to link insulin resistance with 31 diseases.

Insulin resistance was associated with a higher risk of developing 26 of these, including sleep disorders, bacterial infections and pancreatitis, with a higher degree of insulin resistance being associated with a higher likelihood of the condition.

In females, every one-unit increase in insulin resistance was associated with an 11 per cent higher risk of dying during the study period.

This showed insulin resistance to be associated with all-cause mortality in females. No link was found for males.

Specifically, every one-unit increase in insulin resistance was associated with an 18 per cent higher risk of sleep disorders, an 8 per cent higher risk of bacterial infections and a 31 per cent higher risk of pancreatitis, the study found.

“We have shown that by assessing the degree of insulin resistance, it is possible identify individuals who are at risk of developing obesity, hypertension, heart disease, gout, sciatica and some other diseases,” said Wu.