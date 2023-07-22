International Self Care Day 2023: Date, history, significance of the day

International Self Care Day 2023: Personal care is an important part of the daily routine. Unlike routines that need to be done once a week or once a month, self-care needs to be done daily, every minute of the day. All we have is us, and the love we give ourselves returns as joy and a renewed zeal for life. When we start loving ourselves, taking care of our body and mind, we instantly switch to a healthier lifestyle, being aware of the things that are healthy for us. Induces well-being and healthy life.



Each year a day is dedicated to self-care and the importance of having a self-care routine. International Self Care Day is celebrated to raise awareness about self-care and why it should not be skipped. As we prepare to celebrate the special day, here are some facts to know:

International Self Care Day Date:

International Self-Care Day will be celebrated on July 24 this year. The day is dedicated to the importance of loving ourselves and taking care of the mind and body. July 24, when written in the month and date format, looks like 7/24, indicating that personal care should be performed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

International Self Care Day History:

International Self-Care Foundation, in 2011, established International Self Care Day with the intention of spreading awareness about the positive impacts of self-care and how it helps in shifting to a healthy lifestyle.

International Self Care Day Significance:

"ISD-related activities have been focused on youth (e.g. a poster design competition, mob flash dance, and concerts), seniors (community involvement programs, physical examination programs), the general public (public lectures, expert advice, sponsored public walks, football and golf matches, tai chi classes), occupational health, pharmacy (poster campaign, pharmacy manager training), research (on self-care habits and behaviour), and the media (media events, newspaper and journal articles)," wrote international Self-care Foundation.