Is Your Chai-Biscuit Habit Harming Your Health? Here’s What You Should Know

For many Indians, a steaming cup of chai is more than a beverage—it's a cherished daily ritual. Whether it’s morning, evening, or a quick break in between, tea is often enjoyed with a side of biscuits. From glucose to jeera-flavoured options, biscuits have become a staple snack during tea time. But this comforting pairing might come with hidden health consequences.

Is Chai With Biscuits Really Bad For You?

Sugar Overload

Most packaged biscuits are loaded with refined sugar. When combined with tea—especially if sweetened—it can cause sudden spikes in blood sugar. Over time, this increases the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, unwanted weight gain, and energy slumps.

Empty Calories, No Nutrition

Biscuits offer little to no nutritional value. They’re often high in calories but lack essential nutrients like fiber, vitamins, or minerals. This can lead to overeating since they don’t satisfy hunger effectively, contributing to long-term weight-related health problems.

Harmful Fats

Many commercial biscuits are made using hydrogenated oils and trans fats—both of which are linked to heart disease. These fats can raise your bad cholesterol (LDL) and reduce good cholesterol (HDL), harming your cardiovascular health.

Digestive Distress

Tea contains tannins, compounds that may increase stomach acidity. When combined with sugary or refined snacks like biscuits, it can aggravate digestive issues like acid reflux, bloating, or indigestion.

Mindless Eating

Tea and biscuits often go hand in hand with casual, unconscious snacking. It's easy to lose track of how many biscuits you've had, leading to excess calorie and sugar intake.

Dental Trouble

This duo is a dental nightmare. Sugary tea and sticky biscuits create an environment that promotes plaque buildup, cavities, and gum problems if oral hygiene isn’t prioritized.

Healthier Alternatives for Tea-Time

Want to enjoy your chai without compromising your health? Swap your usual biscuits with these nutritious options:

Makhana (Fox Nuts): Light and crunchy, they’re good for the heart and help manage cholesterol levels.

Roasted Chickpeas: Rich in protein and fiber, they make a satisfying and guilt-free snack.

Poha (Flattened Rice): Easy to digest and packed with iron and fiber, poha is a balanced snack option.

Murmura (Puffed Rice): Low in calories and rich in antioxidants, murmura aids digestion and keeps blood sugar stable.

Dhokla: This steamed, fermented snack made from rice and lentils is rich in protein and great for gut health.

Your daily tea ritual doesn’t need to be unhealthy. With a few mindful swaps, you can make your chai breaks both enjoyable and nourishing.