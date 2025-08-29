Janhvi Kapoor brings the energy in lehenga

A film release often brings the energy of a festival—bright lights, vibrant colours, and endless anticipation. This Friday, Janhvi Kapoor brings that same festive spirit with her upcoming romantic drama Param Sundari, slated for release on 29th August.

The film has already created a buzz across the country, thanks to Janhvi’s tireless promotional run. From television appearances to city-wide events, the actress has been in the spotlight, dazzling fans with her versatile fashion choices. She effortlessly shifted between breezy kurtis, glamorous gowns, and traditional lehengas, each look reflecting a different mood. Her jewellery, makeup, and styling elevated the visuals, but it was Janhvi’s energy—her infectious smile, playful dance moves, and grounded presence—that made the campaign feel alive.

Behind the glamour, however, lay immense effort. Promotions demanded long hours, endless travel, and constant interactions. Yet Janhvi carried it all with grace, ensuring her charm never dimmed. For her growing fan base, this release is more than just another film—it’s a defining moment. They hope Param Sundari becomes the breakthrough that highlights her talent and secures her position as one of Bollywood’s promising young stars.

With excitement soaring, all eyes are now on Janhvi as she prepares to win hearts yet again.