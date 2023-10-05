Jitiya Vrat 2023: Date, Time, Rituals, History and Meaning of Jivitputrika Vrat

Jivitputrika Vrat 2023: Jitiya Vrat is an auspicious festival celebrated by all mothers. They observe fast for the welfare of their children. This day is also known as JivitputrikaVrat. This vrat is mainly observed in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. JitiyaVrat will start from Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwina and they will perform parana once the ashtamitithi is over. This year, the Jivitputrika fast will begin on October 6 and end on October 7, 2023.



Jivitputrika Vrat Date and Time

Ashtami Tithi Tithi starts - 6th October 2023 - 06:34 am

Ashtami Tithi Ends - October 7, 2023 - 08:08 AM

Significance of Jitiya Vrat

JivitputrikaVrat has great importance in Hindu religion. Married women fast and offer prayers on this auspicious day. This day is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. All mothers pray for the longevity and well-being of their children. This festival is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. All mothers observe this fast for 24 hours. They worship the idol of Jimutavahana and there is significance in worshiping Lord Surya on this auspicious day of JitiyaVrat.

History of Jivitputrika Vrat

According to Hindu scriptures, there was once a king named Jimutavahana who was humble and kind-hearted. He was neither attached nor content with worldly pleasures, so he handed over his kingdom to his brothers and went to the forest. After reaching the forest, he found a woman crying a lot. After asking him so many times, he explained everything to the king that she belongs to a family of snakes and there is a ritual to feed the Pakshiraj Garuda and now it was her turn to present him with her snake son as food. After learning everything, King promised to return his son. He planned it, covered himself with a cloth and appeared before Garuda.

Garuda found no fear in his eyes when he was about to swallow him. He then stopped and asked him about his true identity. The kind king Jimutavahana told him everything about him. Garuda was impressed to see his selfless behaviour and humanity. Jimutavahana promised him not to accept sacrifices from snake families. All Nagvansha became very happy and blessed the king with happiness, wealth, good health.

Jitiya Vrat Puja Rituals

1. Women get up early in the morning and take the sacred bath.

2. They clean the house, especially the puja room.

3. Fasting rituals begin early in the morning.

4. Offer water to Lord Surya.

5. Devotees worship the idol of god Jimutavahana by lighting a diya with desi ghee and offering akshat, flowers, banana leaves and other offerings.

6. Recite the JitiyaVrat Katha for long life and well-being of children.

7. This is a 24-hour vrat so that devotees can break their fast the next morning after offering prayers and water to Lord Surya.

