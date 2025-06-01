Julia Morley’s repeated dress choice at Miss World 2025 sparks conversation on sustainability

Julia Morley, Chairwoman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, garnered attention during the 72nd Miss World competition held on 31 May 2025 in Hyderabad, India, by wearing the same dress at both the event's introduction and finale. While no official statement has been released regarding this decision, the gesture aligns with Morley's longstanding commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

Under Morley's leadership since 2000, the Miss World pageant has shifted focus towards humanitarian efforts, notably through the "Beauty with a Purpose" initiative, which supports charitable causes worldwide. Her dedication to philanthropy has been recognised with several honours, including the Variety International Humanitarian Award and a CBE in 2022 for services to disadvantaged people in the UK and abroad.











The Miss World Organisation has increasingly incorporated messages around environmental awareness and social responsibility into its platform. Recent events have included workshops focused on women's empowerment and sustainability, reflecting the pageant's evolving ethos.

While the exact reasoning behind Morley's repeated outfit remains speculative, it undeniably contributes to the ongoing conversation about sustainability in the fashion industry and the role of public figures in promoting environmentally conscious choices.