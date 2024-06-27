July Festivals: Sawan to Rath Yatra and Their Significance

July is a month filled with significant Hindu festivals and fasts, marking an important period for devotees. This month includes the revered Rath Yatra dedicated to Lord Jagannath, Devshayani Ekadashi, Gauri Vrat Prarambh, and the grand festival of Sawan dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Each month in the Hindu calendar is marked by unique festivals and fasts, and July is no exception. In June, festivals like Vat Savitri and Ganga Dussehra were celebrated with great fervour. As we transition into July, the spiritual calendar remains rich with important observances.

Let’s take a look at other significant fasts and festivals that will be celebrated in July:

• 2 July, Tuesday – Yogini Ekadashi July, Wednesday – Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)

• 3 July, Thursday – Monthly Shivratri

• 5 July, Friday – Ashadh Amavasya (Also known as Shradh Amavasya, this day is significant for performing religious rites like offering tarpan and Shradh to ancestors, helping to alleviate Pitra Dosh and bring happiness in life.)

• 6 July, Saturday – Ashadh Gupt Navratri (Gupt Navratri occurs twice a year, with 10 Mahavidyas worshipped over 9 days. This period is particularly important for Aghoris and those practising Tantra Vidya.)

• 7 July, Sunday – Jagannath Rath Yatra (Starting from the second day of Shukla Paksha in Ashadh and ending on 10 July, this festival involves Lord Jagannath going on a city tour with his sister and brother.)

• July 9, Tuesday – Vinayaka Chaturthi

• 11 July, Thursday – Skanda Shashthi

• 16 July, Tuesday – Cancer Sankranti (Marking the sun’s transition from Uttarayan to Dakshinayan, during which nights become longer and days shorter, and it is believed that the influence of negative forces increases.)

• 17 July, Wednesday – Devshayani Ekadashi, Ashadhi Ekadashi (On Devshayani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu is believed to go into sleep for four months, during which all auspicious activities are paused.)

• 19 July, Friday – Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)

• 20 July, Saturday – Kokila Vrat (Observed by married women and unmarried girls for good fortune.)

• 21 July, Sunday – Guru Purnima, Vyas Purnima (Celebrated as the birthday of Ved Vyas, the author of the Mahabharata, and also known as Vyas Purnima. Worshiping teachers on this day is believed to bring success in one’s career.)

• 22 July, Monday – Sawan month starts in the Hindi calendar; the first Monday of Sawan

• 24 July, Wednesday – Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi

• 29 July, Monday – Sawan Monday