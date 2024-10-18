Karwa Chauth 2024: Sacred Rituals for Ensuring Husband’s Longevity and Success

Karwa Chauth is a beloved festival where married women fast for their husband’s well-being and prosperity.

Special Karwa Chauth Rituals for Husband’s Success

Karwa Chauth is a significant festival celebrated by married women across India and beyond. This year, it will be observed on October 20, 2024, where women fast to pray for their husband's long life, good health, and success.

An astrologer from Ayodhya shared some rituals that can enhance the effectiveness of the fast, bringing prosperity and harmony in marriages. He suggests offering five turmeric roots to Lord Ganesha while reciting the mantra “Om Shri Ganadhipataye Namah”. According to his advice, this ritual can help relieve financial struggles and promote economic growth.

Remedies for Marital Bliss

The astrologer also provided solutions for resolving conflicts in marriages. He recommends offering 21 jaggery tablets and Durva Grass (Scutch Grass) to Lord Ganesha to eliminate troubles from married life. Visiting a Lord Shiva temple and following traditional worship rituals can bring happiness and prosperity. Additionally, to heal conflicts between a couple, it is advised to offer Besan Ladoos to Lord Ganesha and feed bananas to cows.

History and Significance of Karwa Chauth

The origins of Karwa Chauth are deeply rooted in folklore, particularly the story of Queen Veeravati. During her first Karwa Chauth, Queen Veeravati fainted from hunger and was tricked by her brothers into breaking her fast early. Soon after, she received news of her husband’s death. Distraught, she prayed to Goddess Parvati, who blessed her with the opportunity to fast again, ultimately reviving her husband and demonstrating the power of love and devotion.

This year, the moonrise is expected to occur at 7:54 PM, marking the time for women to break their fast and complete their prayers.