Kids exposed to paternal depression likely to have behavioural issues later: Study

A team of researchers at Rutgers University in the US has found that five-year-olds exposed to paternal depression are more likely to have behavioural issues in grade school.

In a study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, Kristine Schmitz, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School (RWJMS), together with other researchers from RWJMS and from Princeton and Rider universities, reported that children exposed to paternal depression when entering kindergarten are far more likely to have teacher-reported behavioural difficulties and poor social skills at age 9.

“We need to consider depression in both parents, not just mothers,” said Schmitz. “Depression is treatable, and to support the whole family, paediatricians must start talking with dads about it and developing father-focused interventions that meet their needs.”

On average, between 8 per cent and 13 per cent of fathers in the United States will be affected by some form of depression during their child’s early years, and the prevalence increases to 50 per cent when the mother is also experiencing postpartum depression.

Schmitz and colleagues analysed data from the Future of Families and Child Wellbeing Study (FFCWS), a national birth cohort that randomly sampled births in 20 large U.S. cities from 1998 to 2000. The study continues to track changes in participants’ lives.

Two FFCWS data points were key to Schmitz’s assessment: When the children were age 5, their fathers were screened for depressive symptoms in the past year; and when they were 9, the children’s teachers completed a survey that included behavioural assessments.

“Kindergarten entry is an important developmental milestone, and adversities faced at that time can lead to poorer engagement and behaviours in grade school that may persist or magnify through middle and high school,” the researchers wrote.

By comparing data from 1,422 fathers, the researchers were able to map a clear link between paternal depression and child conduct.

For instance, kids whose fathers reported depressive symptoms, such as feeling sad, blue or depressed when they were age 5 were, by age 9, significantly more likely to exhibit restlessness, defiance and anger as well as present lower levels of cooperation and self-esteem.

Schmitz said several reasons could explain the connection. For one, depression has been found to lead to difficulty parenting and less emotional support for the child. It can also cause conflict or other stress in the home.

While paternal depression is connected to challenging child behaviours, there is reason for hope. Identifying and intervening early can help improve not only fathers’ well-being but also the well-being of the children, Schmitz said.