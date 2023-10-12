Kojagiri Purnima 2023: Follow These Rituals To Seek Goddess Laxmi’s Blessings

Kojagiri Purnima or Kojagiri Laxmi Puja will be celebrated on October 28 this year. On the night of Laxmi Puja, the goddess is believed to descend on earth, so devotees light their homes with clay lamps and leave doors and windows open. It is believed that if they do so, Goddess Laxmi will arrive at her doorstep. This festival is celebrated in many parts of eastern India like Odisha, West Bengal and also in some parts of the western region.

Kojagiri Laxmi Puja is also called Sharad Purnima. According to Panchang, Kojagiri Purnima takes place during the full moon day of the Shukla Paksha month of Ashwin. The Tithi will begin at 417 am. on October 28 and will conclude on October 29 at 153 a.m. The moonrise time on this day will be at 520 p.m. Here are some rules that you must follow before the arrival of Goddess Laxmi on Kojagiri Purnima.

Before welcoming the goddess into your house, it is important to clean it thoroughly, especially the puja room and the main entrance. Throw away trash and don't leave shoes or slippers near the front door. According to beliefs, Goddess Laxmi resides only in a clean place.

To prepare the house for Laxmi Puja, decorate your puja room and the main door. Make a rangoli at the entrance and draw the feet of the goddess with white paint or rice powder. Make proper arrangements for lighting, so that every corner is illuminated.

Keep the main door of the house open during the night of Kojagiri Purnima. According to beliefs, goddess Laxmi will not enter the house if the main door is closed.

Light a seven-sided lamp for Goddess Laxmi. At night, when you worship her and perform all the necessary rituals, make sure to place the seven-sided lamp.