Library worker's day

Librarians can be a vital help for all of the visitors to the library who need to do research or check out books. For those who enjoy education and learning new things, then a librarian can be like a very best friend!

Because of their ability to maintain and accumulate information, organize it and then share it with others, librarians deserve a huge amount of appreciation and respect. Most librarians spend a great deal of time in college, often spending four years for a bachelor of science degree and then two more years for a master's degree in library science. Even though they are so highly educated, not many people realize how important the work of a librarian truly is. Not only do they help maintain history that has been kept for hundreds of years, they also play a critical role in educating today's youth as they are preparing for the future. Library Workers Day aims to show appreciation for the work that librarians (and all library employees) do for the people in their communities. The day is also an important one in advocating for better pay wages for librarians and library staff everywhere.

On Library Workers Day, librarians often take the time to teach children and students the importance of their job, the history of librarians, and how libraries have been vital in shaping human history.

Now, on this important day, visitors who recognize the privilege it is to have public libraries are encouraged to go out of their way to thank their librarians for their services in educating the adults and children in their communities!

Getting involved in celebrating Library Workers Day can be great fun and is for a great cause! Try these ideas to celebrate:

Volunteer at the library

Libraries are notoriously underfunded, and that often means they are understaffed. As a vital part of the community that brings in very little revenue of its own, libraries count on local volunteers to help them keep everything running smoothly. Volunteer workers at the library might do tasks such as helping with community events and special projects. They act as representatives of the library and interact as people.

Advocate for librarians and library staff

Library Workers Day aims to show appreciation for the expertise, hard work and dedication of librarians everywhere, while also advocating for better pay wages. It's a time to be thankful for everything related to libraries and books, especially the library workers!

Make an impact on the world and celebrate Library Workers Day by heading over to local government offices to petition for better pay and benefits for librarians in the community. Take time to create flyers about the day and post them at a community center or on other bulletin boards to celebrate. Encourage friends and family members to also join in on advocating for equal pay that will help to support their local librarians.

Read a book!

Library workers are all about the books–so the best way to honor them is to pick up one and read! Take the time to read some books and enjoy what the libraries have to offer, including these genres of fiction:

n Action and Adventure. For those who love to be on the edge of their seats, this is the perfect kind of book to read. Get involved in risky, dangerous situations without even leaving your chair!

n Classics. Sometimes stories that were groundbreaking when they were published have even more to say decades later than they did originally.

n Mystery and Detective Novels. Featuring the solving of crimes, this genre often includes an investigator who is dedicated to solving a mystery.

n Fantasy. Typically set in an imaginary world, this type of book allows a complete escape from reality where characters often have magical powers and even animals can come to life.