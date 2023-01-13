Makar Sankranti 2023: Greetings, Quotations, Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Status

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival that is celebrated on the 14th of January each year. It marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara (Capricorn) zodiac sign. It is also the first day of the month of Magha in the Hindu calendar. The festival is celebrated in different ways across India and Nepal, with the most popular being the flying of kites, taking holy dips in rivers, and the exchange of sweets. It is also known as "Til Sankranti" in some places as it is celebrated by distributing Til (sesame) and Jaggery sweets. The festival is also considered as a harvest festival and is celebrated as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Bhogali Bihu in Assam and Pedda Panduga in Andhra Pradesh.

Here some of the Sankranthi wishes you can send to your Friends and Family

1.Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Sankranti.

2.May the festival of Sankranti bring you lots of happiness, prosperity and good luck.

3.Wishing you a blessed and joyous Sankranti filled with love and laughter.

4.Sankranti ke is shubh avsar par aap sabhi ko hardik shubhkamnayein.

5.On the occasion of Sankranti, may you be blessed with good health, wealth, and happiness.

6.May the festival of Sankranti bring you and your loved ones together in joy and happiness.

7.Wishing you a very happy Sankranti, filled with sweet moments and cherished memories.

8.May the festival of Sankranti bring you peace, prosperity, and success in all your endeavors.

9.Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Sankranti filled with love, laughter, and good luck.

10.May the festival of Sankranti bring you and your family lots of love, happiness, and good fortune.