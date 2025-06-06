Live
Meru Summer Challenge 2025 Ignites Youth Spirit Through Sports and Community
Meru International School, in collaboration with Tellapur Neighbourhood Association, hosted the ‘Meru Summer Challenge 2025’, drawing 344 young athletes across 38 teams for a vibrant weekend of sports.
Held at the Tellapur campus, the event featured U-10 and U-12 boys' football and girls' basketball, with Krishni Sportive Academy and Egon BBC Academy emerging as champions. Officiated by professionals, the tournament emphasized fair play and teamwork.
Founder Meghana Gorukanti Jupally highlighted the school’s focus on holistic development. With 100 medals awarded, the challenge fostered resilience, community bonding, and unforgettable memories for children and families alike.
