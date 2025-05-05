MET Gala 2025 Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, and More Surprising Bans

New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art will once again host the MET Gala today on May 5, 2025. This year’s theme, "Tailored for You," aligns with the Costume Institute’s new exhibit “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrating the heritage and influence of Black Dandyism. Under the sharp eye of Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, the evening promises more than just fashion—it’s an event of meticulously enforced etiquette.

Strict No-Food List: Garlic, Onion, and Messy Dishes Banned

To ensure guests remain fresh and camera-ready, foods that could cause bad breath or stains—like garlic, onions, parsley, and bruschetta—are off-limits. The policy helps maintain a pleasant environment during close encounters and red-carpet moments.

No Smoking Policy

Smoking is strictly banned within the MET Gala venue. This rule was reinforced after past controversies involving celebrities smoking in restrooms. The policy also helps protect the rare and delicate fashion pieces on display, aligning with New York’s Smoke-Free Air Act.

Entry Comes at a Premium

Though it's invite-only, attending the MET Gala isn’t free—even for celebrities. Each ticket carries a significant cost, contributing to the Costume Institute’s fundraising goals. Attendees must purchase their seats, reinforcing the event’s exclusivity.

Selfie Ban Inside the Gala

Once inside, phones must stay tucked away. Social media sharing, selfies, and photography are forbidden during the private segments of the evening, including dinner, exhibitions, and performances. Still, some attendees have been known to secretly share mirror selfies from the restrooms.

Dress Approval: AWOK Required

Every ensemble worn to the MET Gala must receive approval from Anna Wintour herself. Her stamp of approval—referred to as AWOK (Anna Wintour Okay)—ensures that each look aligns with the theme and the gala's high fashion standards.

Prearranged Seating—No Plus-Ones or Partner Preferences

Seating is carefully planned months in advance, factoring in celebrity dynamics and networking potential. Couples are often seated apart to encourage new social interactions among the fashion world’s elite.

The MET Gala 2025 isn’t just about fashion—it’s a carefully orchestrated display of culture, exclusivity, and high standards. From food to fashion, every detail is curated to perfection.