Milford Sound: Eighth Wonder of the World

Mountains,glaciers, fiords,and beaches,nature is blessed with beauty all over the world.New Zealand is filled with these landscapes taking your breath away. This place also offers a visual treat for nature lovers.One of the most famous fjords in the southwest of New Zealand is Milfrod Sound. Due to its awe-inspiring scenery and spectacular landscapes , Rudyard Kiplying described it as the “Eighth Wonder of the World”. In this article, we will explore some fascinating facts about Milfrod Sound.

About Milford Sound

Thousands of years ago ,on the southwest coast of New Zealand’s South island, the erosive power of glaciers carving through the imposing mountains of Fiordland National Park,created a deep fiord.As the glacier recreated, the sea flooded the U-Shaped valley which resulted into a breathtaking landscape of sheer cliffs,cascading waterfalls and serene waters that reflect the surrounding peak.Milford Sound was discovered by John Grono who was originally from Miford Haven in Wales. He decided to name it "Milford" after his hometown. The Welsh influence doesn't stop there—nearby landmarks, such as Pembroke Mountain and the Cleddau River (which flows into Milford Sound), also carry names inspired by Wales.Usually,a sound is formed by a river, while a fjord is carved out by a glacier. Since Milford Sound was shaped by glaciers, it’s technically a fjord. But back then, early settlers didn’t know the distinction between a sound and a fiord.

A Wildlife Safari in the Heart of Fiordland

Milford Sound is more than just a nature's masterpiece, it's wildlife thrives amidst serene landscapes. Imagine cruising through its waters and fur seals lounging like royalty on sun-warmed rocks. These charismatic creatures dive gracefully into the depths, their playful antics a captivating performance.

But the real showstoppers? The dolphins. Picture them breaking through the surface, their sleek bodies glistening in the sunlight. Common dolphins, rare Hector’s dolphins, majestic bottlenose dolphins, spirited dusky dolphins, and even the elusive Māui dolphins transform the fiord into their stage. They race alongside boats and show mesmerizing acrobatics that leave you spellbound.

Milford Sound has a symphony of life. Water ripple, leap of a dolphin, and playful seal tells a story of an untouched wilderness.

Milford Sound is home to some of the most fascinating and unique wildlife in the world. Its native rainforests, hanging to steep cliffs, are filled with rare bird species. Travellers can also find a protected marine reserve that shelters fish and marine mammals like seals and dolphins which are usually kept to preserve this delicate ecosystem.Rainwater flows through the surrounding rainforest into the fiord, carrying tannins that darken the top layer of fresh water which creates a fascinating natural phenomenon.

Activities and Attractions in Milford Sound

Are you a water lover, then you are at a right place, Miford Sound gives options to explore this natural paradise by boat,kayak or on foot.Cruise is one of the best ways to experience Milford Sound .Travelers can find many cruise operators offering different options, from short scenic tours to longer overnight trips. These cruises bring you right up close to the towering cliffs, stunning waterfalls, and diverse wildlife that make the fiord so special. To make this journey memorable and enjoyable, travellers can find expert guides who offer commentary and share interesting facts about the area’s history, geology, and ecology .Lady Bowen and Stirling Falls,along with the iconic Mitre Peak are some breathtaking views. People who are interested in active adventure can opt for Kayaking. Travellers can also find guided Kayaking tours suitable for all skill levels.There are lots of hiking trails that can be found in the Fiordland National Park. The Mildford Track is one of the world famous walks, which offers a multi-day trek through some truly spectacular scenery. If you would like to go for a shorter hike, the Key Summit Track provides stunning panoramic views of the mountains and lakes, making it an unforgettable experience.

Favourable Weather to visit Milford Sound

Milford Sound’s summers are a tourist hub spot. However, it can be visited year round, varied weather conditions could push travellers to better plan their visit. December to February, which is considered a summer season in Milford Sound is the peak tourist season. In this season, travellers can find milder temperatures and longer daylight hours. During this time, you can find larger crowds and higher demands for accommodation and activities.

Autumn season from March to May is quite cooler. This is the time when leaves change their color. You will find less crowd during this time which allows you to get a more peaceful and intimate experience. As the rainfall increases, you can find waterfalls at the most impressive during this time.

In Milford Sound, the winter season starts from June to August. This season offers a different kind of beauty . Mountains covered with snow and misty mornings create a magical atmosphere.

September to November is a Spring season in Milford Sound. This is the time when nature rejuvenates. The days become longer and flowers start to bloom and add colors to the landscape. Flowing waterfalls from the melting snow create a mesmerizing sight.

Conclusion : An exceptional beauty covered with wonders - from towering cliffs to playful wildlife,Milford Sound offers an unforgettable experience. We hope that our readers enjoy glimpsing its beauty through this article and that their next vacation will be to Milford Sound.