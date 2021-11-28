National And International Days Of December 2021

The following is a list of significant national and international holidays for December 2021.



1 December –World AIDS Day

Every year on December 1st, World AIDS Day is commemorated to raise HIV awareness and information, as well as to advocate for action to stop the epidemic. In 1988, it was the first time it was commemorated."Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Community by Community is the topic for 2019. According to UNAIDS, this year's theme is Communities Make a Difference.

2 December - National Pollution Control Day

On the 2nd of December, National Pollution Control Day is observed to promote awareness about pollution and its harmful impacts. This day is commemorated in honour of those who died in the Bhopal gas tragedy, which is regarded one of the worst industrial disasters in history.

2 December - International Day for the Abolition of Slavery

It is marked on December 2nd to raise awareness of modern slavery, which violates human rights. Do you aware that contemporary slavery affects around 40 million people throughout the world? This day serves as a reminder of exploitation circumstances in which a person is unable to refuse owing to threats, assault, coercion, or misuse of authority.

2 December - World Computer Literacy Day

It is celebrated on December 2nd and aims to promote the development of technology skills in India, particularly among children and women.

3 December -World Day of the Handicapped or International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The International Day of People with Disabilities is also known as World Day of the Handicapped (IDPD).

9 December - International Anti-Corruption Day

Every year on December 9th, International Anti-Corruption Day is commemorated to raise awareness about how corruption impacts health, education, justice, democracy, prosperity, and development.

10 December -Human Rights Day

Human Rights Day is observed on December 10th. The United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. This day is dedicated to safeguard all people's fundamental human rights and basic human freedoms.

11 December - International Mountain Day

Every year on December 11th, International Mountain Day is observed to educate children and the general public about the importance of mountains in supplying fresh water, clean energy, food, and enjoyment. Sustainable mountain tourism is the theme for 2021.

11 December - UNICEF Day

The United Nations commemorates it on December 11th. The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund is known as UNICEF.

14 December - National Energy Conservation Day

It is celebrated on the 14th of December to raise awareness about the importance of energy and how to save it in everyday life. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), which is part of the Ministry of Power, has been commemorating it every year on the 14th of December since 1991.

16 December- Vijay Diwas

In India, Vijay Diwas is observed on December 16 to commemorate martyrs and their sacrifices, as well as to reinforce the role of the armed forces in the nation's defence

18 December - Minorities Rights Day in India

On December 18, India commemorates Minorities Rights Day to protect and promote the rights of India's minority populations. This day is dedicated to problems such as minorities' protection in the state. Several campaigns, seminars, and activities are held on this day to enlighten and educate the public about them.

18 December - International Migrants Day

On December 18, International Migrants Day is observed to raise awareness about the protection of migrants and refugees. The World Organization for Migration (IOM) has called on the international community to gather together to memorialise migrants and refugees who have died or vanished while trying to reach a safe haven.

19 December - Goa's Liberation Day

Every year on December 19, Goa commemorates its liberation. After an army operation and a lengthy liberation campaign, Goa was emancipated from Portuguese control on this date in 1961. This day commemorates the Indian military forces' role in assisting Goa's independence from Portuguese domination.

20 December - International Human Solidarity Day

Every year on December 20th, International Human Solidarity Day is commemorated to emphasise the value of unity in variety. This day also serves as a reminder for individuals to join forces in the fight against poverty, hunger, and disease.

22 December - National Mathematics Day

Every year on the 22nd of December, National Mathematics Day commemorates the birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan, a notable mathematician. He has made significant contributions to a variety of subjects and branches of mathematics. He was born in Erode on December 22, 1887. (today in the city of Tamil Nadu).

23 December - Kisan Diwas

Kisan Divas, also known as National Farmer's Day in India, is observed on December 23rd across the country to honour former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary. On this day, a variety of events, seminars, celebrations, and competitions are held to raise awareness about agriculture and its relevance in educating and informing the public.

24 December - National Consumer Rights Day

Every year on December 24, National Consumer Rights Day is honoured around the country with a specific topic. On this day, President Ronald Reagan signed the Consumer Protection Act of 1986. It is without a doubt a watershed moment in the country's consumer movement. This day also raises consumer awareness of their rights and duties.

25 December - Christmas Day

Christmas Day is observed every year on the 25th of December to remember the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God.

25 December - Good Governance Day (India)

On the 25th of December, India commemorates Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. His Samadhi, titled 'Sadiav Atal,' was dedicated to the nation and depicts his personality as a poet, humanist, politician, and great leader.

On August 16, 2018, he passed away at the age of 93. The Good Governance Day was launched in 2014 to honour former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and to promote public awareness of governance accountability in India.

31 December - New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is observed on the last day of the year, December 31st, according to the Gregorian calendar. People gather to welcome the New Year by dancing, eating, singing, and other .