National Princess Day occurs every year on November 18. Everyone has a favorite princess and wishes to be treated as such. A dream is a wish that your heart makes, and now is the moment to fulfill that want.

It was Snow white who graced our TV platforms back in the year 1937 with the show 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs'. It bears some of the heaviest and prestigious traits to its credit such as being the first full-length animation film of traditional manner, the earliest animated feature film of Disney, and as well as being based on the fairy tale of Brothers Grimm. It was the warrior princess Xena and Mulan who respectively came out in the year 1995 and 1998, showed that princesses are more than just eye candy with the pretty dresses with their fighting caliber. They popularised the princesses can be adventurous and strong as well. Moana and Elsa are some of the recent princesses who got tremendously and justly popular due to their character traits.