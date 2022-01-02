No one is going to place any blame for those people who may have never heard about National Science Fiction Day! It's common in some circles but virtually unknown in others.

Reading science fiction books, watching Sci-Fi films, dressing up as a favorite superhero and perhaps even taking part in Comic-Con may not be for everyone. But,as it turns out, in the last few years National Science Fiction Day has become a very popular and unique event that marks the calendar of every true and dedicated fan of science fiction.

Although it's not an official holiday of any sort (meaning that it is not recognized or declared by any government), National Science Fiction Day is given some degree of credence through its recognition by organizations such as the Hallmark Channel as well as the Scholastic Corporation. National Science Fiction Day has expanded not only across the United States, but has also made its way across different parts of the world.