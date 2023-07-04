National Workaholics Day 2023: Date, How to Celebrate, and How Many Hours Do Workaholics Work?

National Workaholics Day is celebrated on July 5 to remind us to strike a healthy balance between personal and professional life. Workaholics, in general, prioritise work over everything else, including family, friends, and even their own health, in order to be at the top of their careers. As a result, many aspects of their lives suffer. They distance themselves from people and face many mental health issues. This day is a reminder to take care of ourselves outside of the workplace.

National Workaholics Day 2023: History and Meaning

Comedian Rodney Dangerfield coined the term "workaholics" in 1968 to describe his father's involvement with alcohol to cope with work stress. The work ethic has evolved over the centuries. Puritans viewed work as an obligation that benefited everyone in society during the 16th century, and the concept of "good deeds" was born.

They saw hard work as a sign of grace, but the Catholics saw it as a necessity and a manifestation of the faith they had received. Over time, people felt compelled to prove themselves in their workspaces and thus neglected other aspects of their lives. Therefore, this day is an opportunity to reconnect with ourselves and get out of this stressful habit.

How many hours do workaholics work?

Workaholics often work long hours, often exceeding the standard 40-hour work week. The number of hours can vary significantly depending on the individual and her specific circumstances.

Some workaholics may work 50, 60, or even more hours per week, consistently devoting substantial time and effort to their work. It's important to note that working too many hours can have negative consequences such as burnout and a lack of work-life balance. In general, maintaining a healthy work-life balance is recommended for overall well-being.

How to celebrate?

Take a day off and do something relaxing

Many of us have been conditioned to believe that taking a day off will hurt our careers. However, sometimes take a day off just to sit at home and relax by engaging in your interests or starting a new one. Try something that allows you to express yourself creatively, like photography, painting, cooking, or even music.

Create a work moderation plan

This should focus on maintaining a work-life balance. This plan is a broad framework that allows for maximum flexibility and balance. Your goal should be to devote time and thought to your work in proportion to other aspects of your life. Identify activities you can do with your family and friends. While you're at it, make sure you're not bringing professional stress back home or enjoying work even when you're not in the office.

Help those around you

Tell your workaholic friend or relative how important they are to you. Convey any mental or physical health problems with compassion and encourage him to seek a more balanced life.