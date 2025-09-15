Navratri 2025: Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Dates, Rituals, Significance and Celebrations

Shardiya Navratri 2025 will be celebrated from September 22 to October 2, marking nine days of devotion, fasting, and cultural festivities across India. The festival, dedicated to the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga, begins right after the end of Pitru Paksha with Mahalaya Amavasya.

Ghatasthapana 2025: Auspicious Time

This year, Ghatasthapana—the ritual of invoking Goddess Durga—is set for September 22. The shubh muhurat runs from 6:27 AM to 8:16 AM, while the Abhijit Muhurat will fall between 12:07 PM and 12:55 PM, according to Drik Panchang. The Pratipada tithi will start at 1:23 AM on September 22 and conclude at 2:55 AM on September 23.

Festival Calendar: Day-Wise Puja

• Sept 22 (Mon): Ghatasthapana, Maa Shailputri Puja

• Sept 23 (Tue): Maa Brahmacharini Puja

• Sept 24 (Wed): Maa Chandraghanta Puja

• Sept 25 (Thu): Vinayaka Chaturthi

• Sept 26 (Fri): Maa Kushmanda Puja

• Sept 27 (Sat): Maa Skandamata Puja

• Sept 28 (Sun): Maa Katyayani Puja

• Sept 29 (Mon): Saraswati Avahan, Maa Kaalratri Puja

• Sept 30 (Tue): Saraswati Puja, Durga Ashtami, Maa Mahagauri Puja

• Oct 1 (Wed): Maha Navami

• Oct 2 (Thu): Navratri Paran, Vijayadashami

Significance of Navratri

Rooted in ancient Hindu scriptures, Navratri commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the eternal triumph of good over evil. Each day honours a different form of Durga—Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri—representing feminine strength and divinity.

Traditions and Rituals

Devotees observe fasts, perform Durga Saptashati path, Durga Chalisa, and participate in Kanya Pujan during these nine days. On Maha Navami, Ayudha Puja is also observed, where people worship their tools, vehicles, and instruments—signifying gratitude towards the means of livelihood.

Lesser-Known Facts About Navratri

• Power of Sankalp: Taking a vow before fasting strengthens devotion and self-discipline.

• Navratri Colours: Each day has an associated colour symbolising distinct divine energies.

• Harvest Connection: The festival also marks the post-monsoon harvest season, celebrating nature’s abundance.

• Ayudha Puja: Everything from ploughs to laptops may be worshipped, depending on tradition.

Celebrations Across India

Evenings come alive with Garba and Dandiya Raas—especially in Gujarat and Mumbai—where devotees gather in colourful attire to dance in devotion. Across the country, Durga pandals are decorated with grandeur, drawing thousands of worshippers who come to offer prayers and seek blessings of the Goddess.

Navratri 2025 Wishes

• Wishing you nine nights of devotion, courage, and joy. May Maa Durga bless you with strength and happiness.

• May this Navratri fill your life with positivity, harmony, and divine grace. Jai Mata Di!

• Celebrate with faith, fasting, and festivity—embracing the colours of devotion and dance. Happy Navratri 2025!