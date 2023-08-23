Onam Sadhya 2023: From history to traditions, all about grand feast of Onam

Onam, also known as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, is an auspicious rice festival celebrated in Kerala. This year, the festival started on August 20 and will conclude on August 31. To commemorate the homecoming of King Mahabali/Maveli, 10-day Onam celebrations are celebrated with much fanfare across the state. Every day of Onam including Atham, Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketta, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom and Thiruvonam is significant. Onam is one of several Indian festivals that wouldn't be complete without food.

To commemorate the harvest celebration, a vibrant meal called "Sadhya" is featured, which is served on a banana leaf. Onam Sadhya, a crucial component of the legendary Onam celebration, is more than just a delicious dining experience; it carries the weight of mythology, unites the community and upholds tradition. (Also Read: Onam 2023: History, Significance, Celebrations & All You Need To Know About Kerala Harvest Festival)



What is Onam Sadhya?



Sadhya is the name of the holiday celebrated on the tenth day of the annual harvest festival of Onam, also known as 'Onam Sadhya'. This lavish vegetarian feast is known for its wide variety of foods and has important cultural and social connotations. It's the usual multi-course vegetarian feast served on a banana leaf with around 26 dishes. The massive party requires preparations to begin well in advance, bringing the community together to create a memorable event. The feast includes regional specialties from around the state, including fried snacks, numerous curries, pickles, and desserts served with red rice.



Origin of Onam Sadhya



Traditions and rituals of Onam Sadhya



What is served in Onam Sadhya



Onam Sadhya consists of 26 different types of delicious curries, fried vegetables, sweet dishes and more, prepared with more than 60 ingredients. It broadly covers all flavour profiles: sweet, salty, sour, and spicy, and uses many regional ingredients, including coconut, brown sugar, yams, and a wide variety of lentils. Main courses include Pappadam, Upperi, Sharkara Varatti, Inji Curry, Mango Curry, Naranga Curry, Pachadi, Olan, Ellisheri, Avial, Thoran, Chor, Parripu Curry, Chenna Mezhkkupuratti, Sambhar, Pulissery, Kaalan, Morru Kachiyatha, Kichadi, Rasam, Kootu Curry, Neyy, Inji Thayir, Poovan Pazham, Palada Pradhaman, Pazham Pradhaman.

