Padma Lakshmi replaced by ‘Top Chef’ winner Kristen Kish for Wisconsin-set Season 21

'Top Chef' winner Kristen Kish has been named the new host of the cooking-based reality show, following the departure of long-time staple Padma Lakshmi following season 20 of 'world all -stars' recently completed.

Kish, who was the winner of Season 10 and has served as a guest judge multiple times since, will begin her hosting duties with the upcoming Season 21, which Bravo has revealed will be set in Wisconsin, Variety reports.

Head judge Tom Colicchio and judge Gail Simmons will return for season 21.

Lakshmi announced her decision to step away from 'Top Chef' just before the season 20 finale, which saw Buddha Lo take the title of world star in the international season special held to honor the show's 20th anniversary.

Having hosted the show for 19 seasons, Lakshmi said she now needs to "make space" for her Hulu series 'Taste the Nation', her books and "other creative pursuits".

"'Top Chef' is where I began my journey: first as a competing chef, then as a guest judge, and now as a host, I am honored to help continue to build this brand," said Kish.

"I'm thrilled to sit next to Gail and Tom as we meet amazing new chefs and see what they cook. It feels like coming home."

Born in South Korea, Kish was adopted by a family in Kentwood, Michigan. He attended Le Cordon Bleu in Chicago and, after culinary school, spent 10 years cooking in upscale Boston restaurants. In 2013, Kish won the tenth season of 'Top Chef' and later co-hosted Travel Channel's '36 Hours'. She currently co-stars on 'Fast Foodies', co-hosts 'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend' and hosts and produces 'Restaurants at the End of the World'.

"Kristen Kish embodies everything that makes 'Top Chef' incredibly special," said Ryan Flynn, current senior vice president of production for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"She is an acclaimed chef and her experience as a cheftestant, winner and judge, along with her culinary curiosity, make Kristen the perfect host for the next chapter of 'Top Chef' as we take on a new region of the country. that we haven't explored...

Magical Elves Co-CEOs Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon added: "Kristen is a beloved part of the 'Top Chef' family, and we are thrilled to have her join and bring her unique, fresh and global culinary perspective to the competition. as well as their true passion for food. We look forward to Season 21 and know our incoming chefs will be inspired by the burgeoning culinary scene in Milwaukee and Madison, known for blending tradition with innovation and using farm-fresh ingredients."

Season 21 of 'Top Chef' will explore the "unique and energetic culinary scenes" in Milwaukee and Madison in Wisconsin. "Set against a backdrop of picturesque landscapes, acres of farmland, miles of coastline, and vibrant urban communities, cheftestants will explore the fresh flavours and local bounty of this rising culinary destination."

"We are honoured to be able to welcome 'Top Chef' to Wisconsin for its upcoming season," said Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

"We are proud to be known here for our rich food culture, talented chefs, and exceptional local ingredients. I know our diverse culinary traditions will help inspire participants, captivate viewers, and showcase all the wonderful things Wisconsin has to offer."

'Top Chef' is produced by Magical Elves with Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Doneen Arquines, Hillary Olsen and Tracy Tong serving as executive producers. Colicchio and Simmons are also executive producers.