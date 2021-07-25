Pandemic effect: How home decor evolved

When life was going a pretty normal after the first wave of Covid-19, the second wave of the crisis came as a disaster for the country and forced everyone to be back into their homes again. But one thing that the pandemic has done for sure is that - it has made home no longer just a place to rest but more than that!



It is definitely a toxic feeling of looking at the same walls 24/7 while stuck at home, so people are reclaiming their space and are actually now finding the true meaning of their homes in terms of feeling safe and comfortable. While, we cannot control the uncertainty happening in the outside world, we definitely can control things inside, and this outbreak has inspired us to transform our homes. Here is the list of ways this pandemic has inspired us to make changes in home décor.

Colours & colours



Since the pandemic, the outside world has left us with no colorful vibes, but on the positive side, it has inspired us to bring colors inside our home in the best way possible. Colors are proven to be a perfect way to infuse positivity into your home interiors. Add them in any form, be it cushion covers, rugs, curtains, and other furnishing items. Incorporating hues like yellows and bright pinks into your surroundings adds a dash of cheerfulness in no time.

Wall re-do



As said above, looking at the same drab wall the whole day while stuck at home can make you feel more bore. In that case, wall treatments are the true caller. Bring in a scenario – the photo frames, which are the right statement-makers. Photo frames always make you feel nostalgic, and it is a good-to-go option for a re-do as well. From childhood pictures to the pandemic photographs (yes, why not?), create a wall full of pictures, and it will give a perfect Instagram-worthy look.

Let the light follows you



Who said lights are only for Diwali's and Xmas? Light denotes hope and positivity in all way. Having not enough lighting in homes can have a bad impact on your mood. Add the light that you love, be it hanging lights, table lamps, floor lamps, and bring a change in surroundings. And, moreover, with WFH becoming the new normal, it is also suggested by interior designers to move your workspace close to a window to infuse natural lights in the home.

Porch treatment

This pandemic has reduced people from going to each other's homes, rather preferring to meet them outside the house like in porch or home garden. And, this inspired them to do a home garden or porch treatment. Compared to the plain porches earlier, people are now adopting for a balcony furniture for making a seating space outside home, considering the home garden and other deco-inspiring items as essentials.

Make private spaces



While this crisis has allowed us to spend enough time with family members, accept that you do need your private space too. And, this encouraged people to create separate areas within the home itself. While you can't create a separate room, you can create separate zones with room dividers and various other screen partitions.

Kitchen deserves convenience



This lockdown has led many to experiment with the new recipes and made the kitchen the favorite place of the house. And, while you start spending time at some place, you want it to be as per your convenience, and kitchens definitely deserve that. The kitchen cabinets, trolleys, functional microwave stands and high-quality machines can help you achieve that oh-so-perfect and restaurant-style results at home.

Hygiene is must



This pandemic has indeed made people more hygienic than before. People are now giving more importance to bathroom accessories which were often ignored earlier. From bathroom mats to soap dispenser sets, people are more towards the side of adding all these things in a bathroom as on priority, considering the hygiene factor a must. Whether it is about saving yourself from the uncertainty like COVID or giving rest on the times when you feel under the weather, home is the place where you feel the safest. This crisis has made people more thoughtful in terms of designing their homes and now bringing such changes not temporarily but permanently.