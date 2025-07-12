Paper Bag Day: A day to rethink everyday choices

Every year on 12 July, Paper Bag Day is observed to highlight the environmental significance of using paper bags and to acknowledge the humble yet revolutionary invention that continues to make a difference in the daily lives. The day honours the innovation of Francis Wolle, an American schoolteacher who, in 1852, invented the first machine to mass-produce paper bags—an invention that would later become essential in the global movement toward sustainable packaging. Paper bags, once overshadowed by the convenience of plastic, have seen a resurgence as the world confronts the ecological damage caused by plastic waste. Lightweight, biodegradable, and recyclable, paper bags present a more eco-friendly alternative for consumers and businesses alike.

As plastic bans continue to be enforced across various regions in India and beyond, paper bags are once again gaining favour—not just as a practical item, but as a symbol of conscious consumption. However, Paper Bag Day is not just about switching materials; it is about rethinking therelationship with single-use items altogether.

While paper bags are less harmful than plastic, their production still involves resource use, including water and trees. The true message of the day lies in responsible use, reduction, and reuse, encouraging supporting eco-conscious practices, and educating communities about waste management.