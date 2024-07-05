Parichay Live Band: Redefining music with energy and passion

In the vibrant music scene of Hyderabad, Parichay Live Band is making waves with their dynamic blend of Bollywood and Regional Rock. Aptly named "Parichay - An Introduction," the band aims to introduce audiences to their unique musical journey filled with amusement and foot-tapping rhythms.

Led by Rupesh Rana on vocals, the band's onstage presence and high-energy performances have garnered them a reputation as one of the hottest live rock acts in the city. Rupesh, a founding member known for his infectious energy and charismatic stage persona, draws inspiration from artists like Arijit Singh and B Praak, infusing each performance with passion and love for music.



Joining Rupesh is Karthik Nanduri, a versatile musician with over 9 years of experience. Karthik's vocal prowess transcends language barriers, delivering soulful renditions inspired by artists such as Sid Sriram and SP Balasubramanian. His continuous growth and dedication to his craft have solidified his place as a prominent figure in Hyderabad's music scene.



On guitars, Rakesh Kamarthi, also known as Lucky_Guitarist, brings a wealth of experience as a certified mix and mastering engineer. Beyond guitar, Rakesh's proficiency extends to bass and keyboards, ensuring a tight and polished sound for the band's live performances. His role as a founding member and backbone of the band includes meticulous on and off-stage arrangements, contributing significantly to their success.



Adding depth to their sound is Gopal Sahis on keyboards, fondly known as Dada. With over 15 years of experience and numerous accolades, Gopal's mastery of old-school Rhythm & Blues sets the mood for audiences, creating an immersive musical experience at every performance.



Handling the bass guitar duties is Gautam Das, known for his positive energy and precise playing. Gautam's extensive musical journey includes collaborations with renowned artists across India, showcasing his versatility and dedication to his craft.



Completing the ensemble is Samir Naidu on percussions/drums, known for his heartfelt and dynamic playing style. Samir's rhythmic prowess, inspired by bands like Avenged Sevenfold and Iron Maiden, adds a powerful dimension to Parichay Live Band's performances, earning acclaim from audiences and fellow musicians alike.



Notably, Parichay Live Band has played as the opening act for renowned Telugu playback singer Sravana Bhargavi and has been selected by Indian Idol S2 Telugu to showcase the off-screen performances of their top 5 finalists. This recognition underscores the band's rising status in the music industry.



Looking ahead, Parichay Live Band is set to perform at prominent venues including Heart Cup Cafe, Nauba, and Amnesia Lounge, promising audiences an unforgettable musical journey filled with energy, passion, and the spirit of rock. Their dedication to creating a vibrant live music experience continues to resonate with music enthusiasts across Hyderabad, cementing their place as a must-see band in the local music scene.

