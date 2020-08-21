PENGUIN TO RELEASE A NEW BOOK BY SANIL SACHAR on September 14

When the whole world is enmeshed in these tough times, here is a book bringing together prose, poetry and couplets that captures the essence of love, loss and reconciliation.

Titled And… Perhaps Love and to be published by Penguin Random House India, this book is an easy flowing compilation of relatable prose and poetry by Sanil Sachar, national best-selling author and Founding partner of Gurgaon based incubator, Huddle.

The book all set to be out on 14 September 2020. It is scheduled to go on pre-order on 24 August 2020.

Today, when a new normal has overpowered our lives, this book is a completely new experiment made for these times. The book has been brought to life to be a companion, a friend and someone to reach out to while seeking comfort.

Capturing the ideas of love, darkness and the attempt to find balance in life, the book consists of a lot of themes that resonate with what we are witnessing today. It takes readers on a journey of their own through the turn of each page. It is a silent observer when you want to read it and a patient listener when wish you to communicate.

Commenting on the release, Sanil Sachar, author of the book said, 'As a writer, each word written has been a dream over these years as an author. I've always felt lucky to have found writing as part of my life.

To be welcomed so warmly by Penguin, and brought on board as a part of this institutional publication as their author, I would like to thank them for putting their trust in the journey ahead and the plans we have with each word which we share with our readers.

This book has been a rollercoaster of a journey to write and while these times might be challenging, we hope the words can be of assistance, as they cover everything someone would have experienced and everything they will experience, in the form of themes, fiction, and love, in all forms.'