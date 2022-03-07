Plant Power Day
Highlights
There's a lot of noise about vegetarianism and veganism these days, and while there's much good coming out of these movements, it can be tricky fully eliminating certain food groups from your diet. Plant Power Day is the perfect solution for those trying to include more foliage in their meals and move towards a more plant-rich diet, as this day is all about prioritizing plant-based foods.
