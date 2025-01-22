Live
- Congress infighting leaves Karnataka unrepresented at Davos, says BJP
- ACT Fibernet introduces revolutionary ACT SmartWi-Fi ® powered by AI
- Telangana Secures Rs 10,000 Crore AI Data Center Investment at Davos
- Priyanka Chopra’s Temple Visit Look: Ethereal in a Turquoise Blue Kurta Set
- Rajasthani Film ‘Bharkhama’ Shines at JIFF: Honoured with Special Jury Mention Award
- National Girl Child Day 2025: Date, Importance, and How to Celebrate
- KTR Visits Former Minister Padma Rao's Residence
- YS Jagan expresses condolences over fatal road accident in Karnataka
- "Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: Film Struggles to Reach Rs. 1300 Crore Milestone"
- DMK MP Kathir Anand appears before ED following raids at his engineering college
Just In
Priyanka Chopra’s Temple Visit Look: Ethereal in a Turquoise Blue Kurta Set
Priyanka Chopra exudes grace in a turquoise blue kurta set during her visit to Hyderabad’s Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra, known for her bold red-carpet fashion, showcased a simpler yet elegant side during her recent visit to Hyderabad's Chilkur Balaji Temple. Opting for a serene turquoise blue kurta set, the 42-year-old actress mesmerized onlookers with her understated ethnic style, embodying both charm and sophistication.
A Closer Look at Priyanka’s Turquoise Ensemble
Priyanka’s outfit radiated timeless elegance. She wore a mul Chanderi A-line kurta in a vibrant turquoise hue, featuring a V-neckline and bell-shaped sleeves adorned with delicate white floral lace. Paired with matching lace-trimmed palazzo pants and an organza dupatta draped over her head, the ensemble was the epitome of subtle sophistication.
Subtle Styling with Minimal Accessories
Keeping her look effortless, Priyanka styled her hair in loose waves. Her makeup was minimal yet polished, featuring mascara-lined lashes, a hint of blush, and nude lipstick. This refined approach complemented her ethnic attire perfectly.
The Designer Behind the Look and Cost Details
The stunning turquoise suit comes from the brand Shabab Set and is priced at ₹12,000. With its intricate detailing and timeless design, this outfit strikes the perfect balance between comfort and elegance.
A Special Moment at the Temple
Sharing glimpses of her temple visit on Instagram, Priyanka expressed gratitude, writing, “With the blessings of Shri Balaji, a new chapter begins. May we all find peace, prosperity, and abundance.” Although she didn’t elaborate on what the “new chapter” signifies, fans speculate it hints at her much-anticipated collaboration with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.
Filmy Focus | తెలుగు | Bollywood Actress #PriyankaChopra visited the Chilkur Balaji Temple, at #Chilkur , outskirts of #Hyderabad, today evening and offered... | Instagram
Priyanka’s visit to the temple highlighted her ability to balance simplicity with sophistication, proving once again that her style is as versatile as her talent.