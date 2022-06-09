Protect your Vision with these 7 habits

Few of the leading causes of blindness and vision loss are retinal diseases, which include conditions such as Diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration, often referred as AMD.



There are few steps, which one can take to prevent vision loss and to support retina health, especially those individuals at high risk of getting retinal diseases.

Individuals have to adopt some of the healthy habits to preserve healthy retinas and to encourage family as friends to also take these steps to protect themselves from sunlight.

1. Get regular dilated retina exams

During the early stages, numerous retinal diseases have only few noticeable symptoms, by having regular dilated retina exams, your eye physicians can help restore your sight by detecting varied symptoms of retinal conditions early, before it gets extensive damage happens. After your medical exam, you must encourage your friends as well as family to schedule their dilated retina exams.

2. Eat nutritious food



Research reveal that consuming a diet high in Omega-3 fatty acids, lutein and zeaxanthin, which has been associated with a lower incident of AMD.

3. Quit Smoking



Smoking can also lead to vision loss and blindness. In fact, research reveal that, individual who smoke are significantly more likely than non-smokers to develop AMD.

4. Control your blood pressure, blood Sugar and cholesterol



If you individuals have diabetes, one of the best way to lower your risk of vision loss and preventing diabetic eye disease is to closely monitor and manage your blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

5. Maintain healthy weight



Those individuals who tend to walk for exercise are less likely to develop AMD. Exercise also helps control obesity, high blood pressure and cholesterol, which benefits eye health. Next time, try to avoid bike ride instead start walking.

6. Know your family history



Ask family members if they have got vision issues. Retinal conditions including AMD, diabetic retinopathy and even retinal detachments might have a genetic component which runs in families.

7. Protect your eyes from sun

Ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun, which can damage not only our skin but also our eyes. Wear a pair of sunglasses which offer 100% UV absorption or block both UVA and UVB rays and a wide brimmed hat when outdoors.

In addition to family history, common risk factors for retinal disease which include older age, smoking, high blood pressure and cholesterol. One should pay close attention to your vision and also find a retina specialist, if you experience common adult symptoms of retinal disease, including blurred central vision, straight lines appearing wavy, loss of color vision and new or worsening floaters or flashes of light