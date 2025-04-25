Raashi Singh steals spotlight with desi glam

Actress Raashi Singh recently turned heads with her striking traditional look, stepping out in a bold purple saree paired with a sleeveless blouse. Adding to the charm were her matching earrings, a sleek necklace, a delicate flower in her hair, and her soft open hairstyle—all of which elevated her ethnic glam.

Known for her roles in Prem Kumar, Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana, and Prasanna Vadanam, Raashi brought a perfect blend of tradition and boldness to the look. Her tiny bindi, graceful poise, and the confident flaunting of her toned midriff showcased her fashion-forward edge.

Though her recent films haven’t made a strong impact at the box office, Raashi’s fashion choices continue to impress her fans. Her social media followers are especially fond of her ethnic style, which remains a consistent favorite.

While the actress has not announced any upcoming projects, her presence both on and off-screen keeps her in the spotlight. With a style game that’s always on point, Raashi Singh proves she can captivate audiences, whether on the red carpet or the silver screen. All eyes remain on her next move.