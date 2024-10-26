Live
Just In
Rama Ekadashi 2024: Date, Auspicious Timings, Rituals, and Significance of the Vrat
Rama Ekadashi, observed before Diwali, is a sacred fast devoted to Lord Vishnu, promising spiritual growth and prosperity
Rama Ekadashi is a revered Hindu fasting day that falls in the Kartik month’s Krishna Paksha, specifically on October 28, 2024, this year. The Ekadashi Tithi begins on October 27 at 5:23 am and ends on October 28 at 7:50 am. Observers break their fast, known as Parana, on October 29 between 5:55 am and 8:13 am, during the Dwadashi Tithi.
Rama Ekadashi Vrat Significance
Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Rama Ekadashi is believed to bring spiritual purification and absolution from sins for those who observe it with devotion. Followers consider it an equivalent to performing Rajasuya and Ashvamedha Yagyas in terms of its spiritual merit. Observers believe that those who observe Rama Ekadashi with dedication are blessed with health, prosperity, and a path to Vishnu’s divine abode, Vaikunth.
Observing Rama Ekadashi Vrat
Rama Ekadashi fast is observed by offering sincere prayers, taking a holy bath, and maintaining strict discipline. Devotees dress traditionally, perform the pooja, and offer flowers, vermillion, and sweets to idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Tulsi leaves and panchamrit are also offered, symbolizing purity and devotion.
Pooja Rituals and Parana
Devotees light diyas and recite Vishnu Sahasranama and Shree Hari Stotram during the evening. They end the fast on Dwadashi Tithi by consuming satvik food after performing the aarti. Traditionally, satvik prasad, including fruits, dairy, and simple preparations, is shared with family members.
Rituals to Avoid During Rama Ekadashi
Devotees are encouraged to avoid activities like gambling, gossip, or any harmful behaviour. Visiting a Vishnu temple and focusing on pure thoughts and deeds during this time are important.