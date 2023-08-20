Sadbhavana Diwas 2023: Why is Rajiv Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary Celebrated as Harmony Day?

SADBHAVANA DIWAS 2023: The birth anniversary of the sixth Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi, is celebrated as Sadbhavana Diwas on August 20. "Sadbhavana" in English means goodwill. Also known as Harmony Day, this day aims to foster peace, national integration, and community harmony among all religions. To celebrate the occasion, various cultural events and tournaments are held across the country. People also work together and are committed to establishing peace and harmony around them.

Sadbhavana Diwas Pledge

“I take this solemn pledge that I will work for the emotional oneness and harmony of all the people of India regardless of caste, region, religion, or language. I further pledge that I shall resolve all differences among us through dialogue and constitutional means without resorting to violence.”

Sadbhavana Diwas: History

Sadbhavana Diwas were first marked in 1992, almost a year after Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a suicide bomb attack in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur.

Rajiv Gandhi's modern point of view was reflected in his contributions to the progress of the nation. He proposed a National Education Policy in 1986 to modernize and expand higher education in India. Rajiv Gandhi also established a central government based institution, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in the same year to develop the rural part of the society by providing free residential education from class 6 to class 12.

Following this, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) was founded in 1986 as a result of the efforts of Rajiv Gandhi. He also established Public Call Offices (PCOs) to extend telephone service to remote areas.

Sadbhavana Diwas: Significance

The main objective is to foster a sense of national unity and promote positive interactions between various religions and cultures. This day is important because it promotes peaceful coexistence among people and urges them to move away from violence. The aim of Sadbhavana Diwas is to instill social peace, solidarity, brotherhood and love in the society as a whole.

Sadbhavana Diwas: Interesting Facts About Rajiv Gandhi

1. Rajiv Gandhi was born on August 20, 1944. He became the youngest Prime Minister of India. He was only 40 years old when he took office.

2. Rajiv Gandhi was the grandson of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru. His mother, Indira Gandhi, was the country's first female Prime Minister.

3. He became Prime Minister after the assassination of Indira Gandhi in 1984. Rajiv Gandhi oversaw important historical developments, including the rise of information technology in the country.

4. While campaigning for the 1991 elections, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber.

5. In his memory, the Congress party established the Sadbhavana Rajiv Gandhi National Award in 1992.

6. The Sadbhavana Rajiv Gandhi National Award recognises individuals who have dedicated their lives to promoting social harmony. People receive a commendation and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs as part of the award.