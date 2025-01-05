Hyderabad: SEESAW, Hyderabad’s premier destination for children to Live, Play, and Grow, is thrilled to welcome tennis icon and celebrated mother, Sania Mirza, as an integral part of its vision to create a holistic and inspiring space for children and families. Known for breaking barriers and redefining success, Sania Mirza’s collaboration with SEESAW aims to elevate the focus on fitness and overall child development, offering a nurturing environment where young minds and bodies can thrive.

Located in the heart of Jubilee Hills, Road No.10, SEESAW is a magical space designed to balance childhood joy and growth. It blends family bonding, creative exploration, and holistic development under one vibrant roof. SEESAW’s philosophy is built on three core pillars:—LIVE (family café), PLAY (creative play zones), and GROW (fitness programs)—make it a one-of-a-kind destination for children and parents alike.

Beyond these, SEESAW also hosts unforgettable birthday parties, media room experiences, and library adventures, making it a one-of-a-kind destination for families.

Sania Mirza on SEESAW

"As both an athlete and a mother, I understand how important it is to create an environment where children can grow into their best selves," shares Sania Mirza. "In my conversations with Swathi, her mission for SEESAW resonates deeply with me. The idea of blending play with fitness and creativity is something I value not just for children but for parents as well. It’s a place where families can come together, bond, and grow holistically.

Fitness, particularly for children, is more than just physical activity—it’s about instilling confidence, discipline, and a love for movement. I’m excited to join SEESAW in shaping programs that inspire kids and encourage families to embrace wellness as a way of life."

Swathi Gunupati Said' Swathi Gunupati, Founder of SEESAW and Chief Corporate Officer of Matrix Pharma Corp, is an accomplished entrepreneur with a strong foundation in leadership and innovation. Swathi is also the driving force behind Mudhra Ventures, Mudhra Media Works, and numerous other ventures.

"As a mother, SEESAW is very close to my heart. It’s a space where children and parents can come together to discover, learn, and grow. The collaboration with my friend Sania Mirza perfectly aligns with our mission to create a safe, inspiring environment for kids. Her insights into fitness and her role as a parent bring invaluable depth to our vision for SEESAW," shares Swathi.

"Sania’s presence marks a new chapter for SEESAW, emphasizing the importance of holistic development. We’re excited to work together to make SEESAW a haven where every child can live their dreams, grow with confidence, and play with joy."

Words by Sreeja Konidela

Sreeja Konidela, Co-Founder of SEESAW, is a dynamic entrepreneur with a passion for child development. She holds a BBA from the University of New Castle, Singapore, and an MBA from Coventry University, London.

"As a mother of two, I envisioned SEESAW as a place where children can explore their passions, spark their creativity, and flourish. It’s more than just a play space—it’s a nurturing environment for holistic growth," says Sreeja.

"Our collaboration with Sania Mirza is a testament to our shared vision of empowering children. Sania’s experience as an elite athlete and her dedication to health and well-being bring immense value to SEESAW. Together, we look forward to creating a space where kids can live fully, play joyfully, and grow confidently."