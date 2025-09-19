Shardiya Navratri 2025: 9 Colours for 9 Days, Dates, and Their Divine Significance

As the much-awaited Shardiya Navratri 2025 approaches, devotees across India and abroad are preparing to celebrate the nine-day festival with deep devotion and enthusiasm. Dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, the festival represents the eternal triumph of good over evil. This year, Shardiya Navratri will be observed from September 22 to October 2, 2025, culminating with Vijayadashami (Dussehra).

One of the unique traditions associated with Navratri is the observance of specific colours for each day, each carrying deep spiritual symbolism. These colours are not only tied to the goddess being worshipped on that day but are also believed to influence emotions, energy, and inner balance. Devotees wear the day’s colour during pujas, rituals, and festivities, signifying faith and devotion.

Here’s a complete list of the Navratri 2025 colours with dates and their meanings:

Day 1 (September 22) – White

The festival begins with the colour white, symbolising innocence, purity, and peace. This day is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri, and wearing white is said to bring spiritual calm and harmony.

Day 2 (September 23) – Red

The second day honours Goddess Brahmacharini, associated with the colour red. Representing strength, courage, and passion, red is also the most popular colour for offerings such as the goddess’s chunri.

Day 3 (September 24) – Royal Blue

Royal Blue marks the third day, devoted to Goddess Chandraghanta. The shade stands for protection, peace, and inner strength, reflecting the goddess’s spiritual aura.

Day 4 (September 25) – Yellow

The fourth day celebrates Goddess Kushmanda, linked with the colour yellow. Symbolising cheerfulness, energy, and optimism, yellow brings positivity and new beginnings.

Day 5 (September 26) – Green

On this day, devotees worship Goddess Skandamata. Green, her associated colour, represents growth, balance, and tranquillity, reminding worshippers of harmony and healing in life.

Day 6 (September 27) – Grey

The colour grey is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani on the sixth day. Grey symbolises wisdom, peace of mind, and emotional balance, guiding devotees towards clarity and stability.

Day 7 (September 28) – Orange

The vibrant colour orange signifies energy, strength, and enthusiasm. It is dedicated to Maa Kalratri, whose fierce form is worshipped on this day to remove negativity.

Day 8 (September 29) – Peacock Green

The eighth day celebrates Maa Mahagauri, associated with peacock green. The blend of blue and green represents prosperity, creativity, and growth, inspiring devotees to embrace purity and success.

Day 9 (September 30) – Pink

The final day of Navratri honours Goddess Siddhidatri, linked with the colour pink. Pink symbolises love, compassion, and divine feminine energy, nurturing devotees with kindness and benevolence.

This tradition of celebrating each day with a dedicated colour has become an integral part of Navratri festivities. From dressing in the day’s hue to decorating puja spaces, the practice deepens the spiritual connection between devotees and the goddess. As Shardiya Navratri 2025 begins, the vibrant colours of devotion and faith will once again light up homes, temples, and hearts across the world.