Shine Tom Chacko confesses to drug use

Actor Shine Tom Chacko, recently arrested in a high-profile drug case, has made several explosive revelations during police interrogation, shedding light on alleged drug use within the film industry. In his statement, Shine admitted to consuming methamphetamine regularly and using cannabis occasionally, particularly when offered to him on film sets. He clarified that while he never personally arranged drugs for shooting locations, "special agents" often delivered substances discreetly.

Shine’s confession didn’t stop at personal use—he also made a startling claim that several prominent actors in the industry are also drug users, though he refrained from naming anyone specifically. He expressed frustration that only he and another actor often take the blame, while many others remain unnoticed.

According to Shine, his arrest followed a meeting with a foreign Malayali woman at Vedanta Hotel, with whom he had been in regular contact. He admitted to engaging in transactions related to drugs but claimed he could not recall the exact individuals involved or the timeline.

When questioned about running from the hotel room, Shine explained that he panicked, thinking people linked to a financial dispute involving his father were trying to assault him.

Police records show Shine made transactions ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000, but he insisted these were loans he had given and not related to drug dealings. The case continues to unfold, with Shine's confession adding a new layer of controversy and potentially implicating others in the entertainment world.