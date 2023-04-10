It would be difficult to contest the fact that the bond between siblings is extra-special! Especially because many of them have spent most of their entire lives together. Many people can't even remember a time when their siblings weren't part of their lives. Some of them even shared a womb at the same time, if they were born as multiples!

Siblings Day is a way of honouring the special bond that happens within families, as brothers and sisters share life together from childhood into adulthood and even into old age.