Simple skincare routine to follow this Durga puja

As the vibrant festivities of Durga Puja begin, the air buzzes with excitement, celebration, and a sense of togetherness. These joyous occasions bring long nights of energetic dancing, lavish feasts, and dazzling lights. However, amidst all the festivities, your skin often bears the brunt of environmental stress, heavy makeup, and shifting weather conditions. To keep your skin healthy during these festive days, a consistent skincare routine becomes more important than ever. Protecting and nourishing your skin ensures you look refreshed from the inside out, no matter how long the celebrations last.

Here are some effective skincare tips shared by Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer of Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), to help you navigate the festival season with ease:

Cleansing: The festive season often leads to more exposure to dirt, sweat, and makeup, which can clog pores. Cleanse your face twice a day with a gentle, non-drying cleanser to remove impurities and keep your skin fresh.

Hydration is Key: Drinking plenty of water is essential for maintaining healthy, plump skin. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water a day to help flush out toxins and keep your skin hydrated from the inside out. Proper hydration can also improve your skin's elasticity and overall appearance.

Sun Safety Always: During festivals, UV rays can penetrate through lights and still damage your skin. To protect your skin, apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher daily, regardless of the weather. Reapply every two hours if you're outdoors to ensure continuous protection from harmful UV rays.

Moisturise Wisely: Eve n if your skin feels oily or dry during festivals, it's important to keep it hydrated. Opt for a lightweight, non-greasy moisturiser that won't clog your pores while providing essential hydration. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which help lock in moisture without leaving a heavy residue.

Nourishing Body Lotion: Don’t forget your body! Apply a nourishing body lotion after showering to keep your skin soft and hydrated, especially if you’ve been dancing and sweating. Look for ingredients like shea butter or coconut oil for extra hydration

Waterproof Makeup: With the hustle and bustle of the festival, opt for waterproof makeup that stays put. Start with a waterproof primer, foundation, and concealer, followed by smudge-proof eyeliner and mascara. Finish with a setting spray to keep your look intact all day.