Sonakshi Sinha Mesmerises as Showstopper in Dolly J’s ‘La Vie En Rose’ Collection at Hyundai India Couture Week 2024

At the Hyundai India Couture Week 2024, held at the iconic Taj Palace in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Dolly J's collection "La Vie En Rose" was a mesmerizing journey through ephemeral beauty and timeless elegance. Among the breathtaking ensembles and intricate designs, the spotlight undeniably fell on the showstopper, Sonakshi Sinha.

Sonakshi Sinha, the epitome of grace and glamour, embodied the essence of "La Vie En Rose" as she took to the runway. Her presence exuded a blend of regal sophistication and contemporary charm, perfectly aligning with the collection’s theme of merging historical allure with modern craftsmanship.

Draped in a stunning creation by Dolly J, Sonakshi's outfit was a masterpiece of intricate embroidery and delicate floral motifs. The shimmering fabrics—tissues, tulles, chiffons, and silk organzas—enhanced her silhouette, making her look like she had stepped out of a fairy tale. The ensemble featured delicate laces and meticulous corsetry details, adding a structured femininity that balanced lightness with strength.





Her look was completed with understated yet elegant makeup, accentuating her natural beauty and allowing the outfit to take center stage. The ensemble's shimmer and intricate detailing were complemented by her confident poise, creating a moment of pure opulence and fantasy on the runway.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Walk was a highlight of the show, encapsulating the escapist realm that Dolly J aimed to create with her collection. As she graced the runway, time seemed to halt, and the audience was transported to a world where beauty reigned supreme. Sonakshi’s appearance not only elevated the show but also reinforced the collection’s theme of capturing fleeting moments of grandeur and transforming them into timeless elegance.

Her participation as the showstopper brought a sense of enchantment to the event, leaving the audience with a lasting impression of Dolly J's exquisite couture collection.