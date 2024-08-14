Janmashtami 2024: Date, Auspicious Timings, Significance, and More

Janmashtami, the vibrant and joyous festival commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna, is celebrated with immense devotion and enthusiasm across India and by the global Hindu diaspora. This significant day marks the arrival of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, and is observed with various customs, rituals, and festivities.



Celebrations Across India

Janmashtami is celebrated in unique ways throughout India, with Mathura and Vrindavan, the birthplace and childhood home of Krishna, hosting some of the most spirited events. Temples in these regions are adorned with colorful lights and flowers, while devotees participate in processions, sing devotional songs, and perform dramatic interpretations of Krishna’s life.

Artistic Expressions of Devotion

One of the most captivating aspects of Janmashtami is the intricate decorations and motifs used to adorn homes and temples. Through painting and storytelling, the story of Krishna’s childhood, his divine adventures, playful pranks, and battles with demons are vividly brought to life, reflecting the deep devotion of his followers.

Janmashtami 2024: Date and Timing

In 2024, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Monday, August 26. This day corresponds to the eighth day (Ashtami) of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the Hindu month of Shravana.

According to the Drikpanchang, the timings for the Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra are as follows:

• Ashtami Tithi Begins: 03:39 AM on August 26

• Ashtami Tithi Ends: 02:19 AM on August 27

• Rohini Nakshatra Begins: 03:55 PM on August 26

• Rohini Nakshatra Ends: 03:38 PM on August 27

Shubh Muhurat and Puja Timings

The auspicious timings (Shubh Muhurat) for Krishna Janmashtami 2024, as per the Drikpanchang, include:

• Brahma Muhurta: 04:27 AM to 05:12 AM

• Abhijit Muhurat: 11:57 AM to 12:48 PM

• GodhuliMuhurat: 06:49 PM to 07:11 PM

• Amrit Kalam: 01:36 PM to 03:09 PM

• Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: 03:55 PM to 05:57 AM

• Pratah Sandhya: 04:50 AM to 05:56 AM

• Vijaya Muhurta: 02:31 PM to 03:23 PM

• Sayahna Sandhya: 06:49 PM to 07:56 PM

• Nishita Muhurta: 12:01 AM on August 27 to 12:45 AM

Fasting on Krishna Janmashtami

Devotees observing the Janmashtami fast typically consume only one meal on the day before the festival. The fast begins after the morning rituals on Janmashtami, when a formal declaration (Sankalpa) is made to observe the fast.

Traditionally, the fast is broken when both the Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra have concluded. However, some devotees choose to break their fast at the end of either one. The most auspicious time for performing Krishna Puja is during Nishita Kaal, which is midnight according to the Vedic calendar.

The Significance of Janmashtami

Janmashtami serves as a profound reminder of the virtues of devotion, compassion, and courage. The festival fosters a sense of community and strengthens the bonds among people. The vibrant colors, melodious music, and joyous atmosphere of Janmashtami create a magical environment that uplifts the human spirit, making it a truly special celebration.