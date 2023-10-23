Navratri 2023 Day 9: Who Is Maa Siddhidatri? Maha Navami Puja Vidhi, Aarti, Meaning, Shubh Muhurat, Bhog

Devotees of Maa Durga celebrate the ninth day of Navratri as Maha Navami. It is one of the most important days of the auspicious festival. This year, Navami falls on 23rd October. It marks the victory of the Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. Bengalis celebrate Navami on the fourth day of Durga Puja. While the nine forms of Maa Durga (Navdurga) are worshipped during the nine days of Navratri, devotees pray to Maa Siddhidatri on the ninth day. Scroll to find out who Maa Siddhidatri is. Also, know Navami Puja Vidhi, Aarti, meaning, Shubh Muhurat, Mantra, Bhog, colour and more.



Who is Maa Siddhidatri? Importance of 9th day of Navratri 2023:

Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. According to Hindu mythology, when the universe began, Lord Rudra worshipped Adi-Parashakti, the supreme Goddess of power. Being formless, Adi-Parashakti appeared in the form of Goddess Siddhidatri from the left half of Lord Shiva. When this happened, Lord Shiva became known as Ardha-Narishwar.

Maa Siddhidatri provides direction and energy to the planet Ketu, which she rules. She is the Goddess who possesses and grants all types of Siddhis (achievements) to her devotees. She has eight types of Siddhi: Anima, Mahima, Prapti, Prakamya, Garima, Laghima, Ishitva and Vashitva. She also removes the ignorance of her devotees and grants them knowledge. Even Lord Shiva obtained all the Siddhis from him by the grace of Goddess Siddhidatri.

Maa Siddhidatri sits on a lotus and rides a lion. She has four arms: she holds a mace and a Sudarshan chakra in her right hand, a lotus flower, and a shankh in her left. She is surrounded by Gandharvas, Yakshas, Siddhas and Asuras, who worship her.

Navratri 2023 Day 9 Navami Puja Vidhi, Bhog, colour and timing:

Devotees should wake up early on Navami tithi and start the day with a mahasnan. They should wear new and clean clothes and bathe the idols of Maa Durga and Maa Siddhidatri with Gangajal. Offer the Goddess white garments, bathe her and offer sweets, dry fruits, fruits and white flowers. Meanwhile, Goddess Siddhidatri likes Night Blooming Jasmine (Raat Ki Rani).

Maa Siddhidatri likes seasonal fruits, pudi, kheer, chana, coconut and halwa. One should offer these items as bhog to please the Goddess. Devotees should also perform Kanya Pujan/Kanjak on Navami besides praying to the Goddess since it is very important in Namaitithi.

The colour of the ninth day of Navratri or Maha Navami is peacock green. It represents uniqueness and individuality—one benefits from the qualities of prosperity and newness by wearing this colour on Navami.

While Maha Navami is on 23rd October, Ashwin Navratri Parana tithi is on 24th October. The Navami Tithi begins on 22nd October at 7:58 pm. and ends on 23rd October at 5:44 pm.