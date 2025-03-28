Sunny Deol urges Bollywood filmmakers to follow south producers

After a period of struggle, Bobby Deol’s career resurgence with Animal has made him unstoppable. His brother, Sunny Deol, too, found massive success with Gadar 2 and is now fully immersed in promoting his next big film, Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

During a recent promotional event, Sunny made a striking statement about the differences between Bollywood and South Indian cinema, emphasizing the need for Hindi filmmakers to adopt the work ethic of their southern counterparts.

“You all call it Bollywood, but first, refer to it as Hindi cinema. Look at how South filmmakers make movies—with love, passion, and complete trust in their directors. Once a script is locked, they go all in, leaving no stone unturned to bring that vision to life,” he remarked, seemingly speaking from the heart.

Sunny went on to praise Jaat’s producers for their dedication, noting that Bollywood producers often lack faith in filmmakers, which he believes has been a growing concern.

Speculation suggests that his comments stem from frustration over the delays in his upcoming film Lahore 1947 and the outdated production methods in Bollywood. Meanwhile, Jaat, featuring Jagapathi Babu, Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, and others, is set for release next month.