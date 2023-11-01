Live
- Men's ODI WC: South Africa dominates New Zealand for massive 190-run win
- Foreign nationals, injured Palestinians arrive in Egypt as aid to Gaza across Rafah increases
- Delhi govt may stop construction work if AQI remains above 400
- Total value of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation down to just Rs 0.1 lakh crore: RBI
- Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’ to release a day prior overseas
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav says welfare schemes will fetch victory to BRS
- IIT Guwahati startup develops robots to help clean petroleum tanks
- The History of National Author’s Day
- Interactive session on Outdoor Comfort and Heat
- ‘Master Chef India’: Nambie Jessica surrenders her safety power card to present dish to Chef Marco
1928, Nellie Verne Burt McPherson wanted a way to honor one of her favorite authors. At this time she was president of the Bement, Illinois Women’s Club, but earlier in her life she had been a teacher and a passionate reader. Just years before coming up with this idea, Nellie found herself confined to a hospital bed recovering from World War 1. During her stay, she decided to write a letter to Irving Bacheller, a fiction author who wrote Nellie’s favorite story, “Eben Holden’s Last Day A’ Fishin”.
In response, Irving sent back a signed copy of a different novel. Nellie wanted to thank him, but could not think of a way that adequately expressed her gratitude. As a result, in 1928 she proposed a National Author’s Day to the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. Subsequently, a resolution passed marking November 1st as a day to celebrate American Author’s.
Almost exactly 20 years later in 1949, Author’s Day became a nationally recognized holiday by the United States Department of Commerce.