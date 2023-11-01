The History of National Author’s Day

1928, Nellie Verne Burt McPherson wanted a way to honor one of her favorite authors. At this time she was president of the Bement, Illinois Women’s Club, but earlier in her life she had been a teacher and a passionate reader. Just years before coming up with this idea, Nellie found herself confined to a hospital bed recovering from World War 1. During her stay, she decided to write a letter to Irving Bacheller, a fiction author who wrote Nellie’s favorite story, “Eben Holden’s Last Day A’ Fishin”.

In response, Irving sent back a signed copy of a different novel. Nellie wanted to thank him, but could not think of a way that adequately expressed her gratitude. As a result, in 1928 she proposed a National Author’s Day to the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. Subsequently, a resolution passed marking November 1st as a day to celebrate American Author’s.

Almost exactly 20 years later in 1949, Author’s Day became a nationally recognized holiday by the United States Department of Commerce.